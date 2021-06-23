Cloud Inventory® Announces New Website Dedicated to Manufacturing Materials™

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Inventory® The leading Cloud based inventory management solution for manufacturing, warehousing, and field inventory launched a new supporting website for ManufacturingMaterials.com . The new website highlights manufacturing-specific applications to meet the unprecedented demand in this heightened supply chain market.

Cloud Inventory® is designed to enable real-time, accurate visibility into the state, location, and authenticity of inventory at all points in the supply chain. ManufacturingMaterials.com is focused on Cloud Inventory's Manufacturing Materials™ solutions, which provide end-to-end visibility into shop floor execution, achieving increased efficiency, reduced cycle times, and meeting customer requirements for on-time, in-full deliveries.

"When businesses are equipped with real-time inventory visibility, they can pivot manufacturing operations from a supply chain cost center to a revenue generator," said Chris Horsefield, CTO. "Our solutions will help manufacturers reduce inventory shrinkage and waste and improve production yield with accurate stock availability."

The new website highlights Cloud Inventory's mobile-first applications built to meet a variety of manufacturing needs, including discrete manufacturing, inventory replenishment for production processes, Kanban and Kitting. These Manufacturing Materials solutions provide all employees, from leadership teams to operators, with real-time data access that can draw out critical issues, enabling faster resolution and minimal workflow disruption.

"An efficient workflow involves knowing the exact status and location of inventory as need arises," said Mark Goode, President & CEO. "We wanted to provide manufacturers with visibility and control which allows them to quickly understand the requirements and status of a work order, so they can achieve faster build cycles and an optimal response to customer demand."

