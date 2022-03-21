Cloud Kitchen Market size to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 2019 to 2024 | Advantages of Cloud Kitchens over Restaurants to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Cloud Kitchen Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the cloud kitchen market is the advantages of cloud kitchens over traditional restaurants. Cloud kitchens produce food for online delivery. These kitchens are equipped with kitchen equipment and facilities needed for the preparation of food but have no dining area. Cloud kitchens have emerged as a promising business model due to the rapid increase in consumer demand for food delivery. There is a rise in the number of online food orders owing to the emergence of new online platforms. With the increase in penetration of the Internet and the use of mobile applications, many people prefer ordering food through mobile applications and online portals. The adoption of cloud kitchens helps reduce the rent and labor costs incurred by restaurants. Therefore, the advantages of cloud kitchen and the rising demand for online food delivery services are likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cloud Kitchen Market - Segmentation Analysis

The cloud kitchen market report is segmented by Type (franchised and standalone) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The cloud kitchen market share growth by the franchised segment will be significant for revenue generation. This model witnessed steady growth during the last few years. Cloud kitchens are commercial facilities that are built to produce food for delivery. These kitchens offer food products of all types under one roof. The rising demand for such kitchens can be attributed to the growth of online food delivery, thereby enabling restaurants to reach a wider population group without the need to build offline premises.

Some Companies Mentioned

The cloud kitchen market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their geographical presence and entering into long-term partnership contracts with food service providers to provide food delivery services to compete in the market.

Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



CloudKitchens



Doordash Inc.



Kitchen United



Kitopi Catering Services LLC



Postmates Inc.



Rebel Foods Private Ltd.



Salted



SBEEG Holdings Licensing LLC



Zuul Kitchens Inc.

Cloud Kitchen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 19% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 1.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.29 Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CloudKitchens, Doordash Inc., Kitchen United, Kitopi Catering Services LLC, Postmates Inc., Rebel Foods Private Ltd., Salted, SBEEG Holdings Licensing LLC, and Zuul Kitchens Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Franchised - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Standalone - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

CloudKitchens

DoorDash Inc.

Kitchen United

Kitopi Catering Services LLC

Postmates Inc.

Rebel Foods Private Ltd.

Salted

SBEEG Holdings Licensing LLC

Zuul Kitchens Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

