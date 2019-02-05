Cloud Managed Service Providers, ComportSecure, Shares Essential Steps for an Effective Disaster Recovery Assessment

RAMSEY, N.J., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud managed service providers, ComportSecure, recently held a discussion about the vital steps that comprise an effective disaster recovery assessment.

"You must be fully aware of how to analyze your disaster recovery infrastructure," stated Eric Young, Principal Cloud Architect of Comport. "Business continuity is one of the most important aspects of modern business, and it will become more so as digital infrastructures become increasingly complex and connected."

Some of the major points of the discussion are mentioned below.

Savvy organizations are taking their disaster recovery seriously. With security threats more abundant than ever, protecting data is more important than ever. As you innovate, your data protection must rise at the same rate. Ask the hard questions and determine if you are investing enough with the threats currently plaguing businesses.

If you are nervous about any of the things mentioned above, working with an organization that provides both traditional data protection options and DRaaS may be a wise choice. They can assess your current environment, create a disaster recovery plan to support your particular needs. Taking this precaution ahead of time may just save your company.

