Cloud Migration Services Market to witness USD 7.09 Bn growth | North America to have largest share | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing. In addition, factors such as the shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model and the increasing adoption of container-as-a-service will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. But the latency in the cloud network and data privacy and security concerns will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The cloud migration services market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and VMware Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The global cloud migration services market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a substantial number of international and regional vendors. Vendors are adopting strategies such as collaborating and merging or acquiring other entities to increase their market share and gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in December 2020, International Business Machines Corp. announced its plans to acquire Nordcloud, a European cloud implementation, application transformation, and managed services provider. Similarly, in December 2020, NTT Data announced its plans to acquire Hashmap as a strategy to utilize advanced data-driven analytics and AI solutions.

The competitive analysis offered in our report analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Deployment

By Deployment, the market is classified into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

The public cloud segment will have the largest share of the market.

The increasing demand for public cloud migration services can be attributed to an increase in the number of enterprises in developing countries such as India , China , Brazil , and Mexico .

, , , and . Another important factor driving the growth of the segment is the increased investments in the development of advanced IT security features to make cloud computing services highly secure.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, and South America .

, , APAC, and . North America will have the largest share of the market.

will have the largest share of the market. The increased adoption of the latest technologies such as cloud solutions, mobility, Big Data, and social media by organizations is a key factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Also, increased investments in digital solutions such as digital banking, digital healthcare solutions, advanced manufacturing systems, and connected solutions are contributing to the growth of cloud migration services in North America .

Cloud Migration Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2019-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.99% Market growth 2019-2024 USD 7.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Data processing and outsourced services

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2024 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers



Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 17: Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

5.3 Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)



Exhibit 19: Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

5.4 Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 20: Hybrid cloud - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)



Exhibit 21: Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

5.5 Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 22: Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)



Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Deployment

5.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)



Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)



Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 45: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 46: Accenture Plc - Business segments

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 52: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 58: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key news

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 61: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 63: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments

10.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 65: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 67: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Business segments

10.8 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.– Key news



Exhibit 70: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 72: DXC Technology Co. - Overview



Exhibit 73: DXC Technology Co. - Business segments

10.9 DXC Technology Co.

Exhibit 74: DXC Technology Co. – Key news



Exhibit 75: DXC Technology Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: DXC Technology Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 81: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

10.11 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 83: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 85: VMware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: VMware Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: VMware Inc. – Key news

10.12 VMware Inc.

Exhibit 88: VMware Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: VMware Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources



Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

