Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces 2019 Community Awards Winners

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the winners of the fourth annual CNCF Community Awards . The Community Awards recognize CNCF community members working the hardest to advance cloud native technology.

"A core strength of open source is the individuals who go above and beyond normal responsibilities to benefit the community as a whole," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "As we kick off the largest KubeCon + CloudNativeCon event ever, it's an honor to recognize individuals who've been integral to making CNCF and its projects what they are today."

This year's awards are being presented in the following categories: Chop Wood Carry Water, Top Ambassador, and Top Committer.

Chop Wood Carry Water: This award is given to community members helping behind the scenes, dedicating countless hours of time to open source projects, hosting and building community meetups, and often completing thankless tasks for the benefit of the community. The winners of this award were nominated by the CNCF community and chosen by the CNCF staff and TOC. CNCF is pleased to present this award to:

Reda Benzair – Reda is VP of Engineering for STREAMROOT, and a CNCF Ambassador, leading CNCF meetups and cloud native community building in Paris .

– Reda is VP of Engineering for STREAMROOT, and a CNCF Ambassador, leading CNCF meetups and cloud native community building in . Katharine Berry – Katharine is a senior software engineer on the Engineering Productivity team at Google Cloud. She works in SIG Testing on the Kubernetes project.

– Katharine is a senior software engineer on the Engineering Productivity team at Google Cloud. She works in SIG Testing on the Kubernetes project. Karen Chu – Karen is a community manager on the Microsoft Azure Container Compute team with a focus on open source container-native developer tools such as Helm, where she is a maintainer. She's also the co-creator of Phippy and friends.

– Karen is a community manager on the Microsoft Azure Container Compute team with a focus on open source container-native developer tools such as Helm, where she is a maintainer. She's also the co-creator of and friends. Bob Killen – Bob is a research cloud administrator with the Advanced Research Computing Technology Services group at the University of Michigan , and a CNCF Ambassador working to improve high-performance computing, machine learning, and other computational research initiatives.

– Bob is a research cloud administrator with the Advanced Research Computing Technology Services group at the , and a CNCF Ambassador working to improve high-performance computing, machine learning, and other computational research initiatives. Yang Li – Yang is a software engineer for The Plant K.K. and a Kubernetes SIG contributor working on experience, release, and testing.

– Yang is a software engineer for The Plant K.K. and a Kubernetes SIG contributor working on experience, release, and testing. 张丽颖 Liying (Vivian) Zhang – Vivian is a product and open source community manager at JD.com, and a CNCF Ambassador building the cloud native community in China .

Top Ambassador: This award is presented to a champion advocate for the cloud native space. This individual helps spread awareness of cloud native, CNCF, and its incubated projects. The CNCF Ambassador leverages multiple platforms, both online as well as speaking engagements, driving interest, and excitement around projects. CNCF Ambassadors voted for the Top Ambassador. They are pleased to present the award to:

Lachlan Evenson – Lachlan is a Principal Program Manager on the Container Compute team at Azure, a CNCF Ambassador, and a TOC contributor, and has deep operational knowledge of many Cloud Native projects.

Top Committer: This award recognizes excellence in technical contributions to CNCF and its hosted projects. The CNCF Top Committer has made key commits to projects and, more importantly, contributes in a way that benefits the project as a whole. CNCF Maintainers (committers) voted for the Top Committer, and are pleased to present the award to:

Frederic Branczyk – Frederic is an engineer at Red Hat, contributing to Prometheus and Kubernetes to build state-of-the-art modern infrastructure and monitoring tools.

For the Top Ambassador and Top Committer categories, voting was performed using the CIVS tool using Condorcet-IRV.

Previous winners of the Community Awards include Jorge Castro, Dawn Chen, Michael Hausenblas, Jordan Liggitt, Dianne Mueller, April Kyle Nassi, Kris Nova, Sarah Novotny, Paris Pittman and many more.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Related Links

http://www.cncf.io

