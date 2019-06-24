Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces DiDi as Winner of Top End User Award

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that DiDi, the world's leading multi-modal transportation platform, has won the CNCF End User Award in recognition of its contributions to the cloud native ecosystem.

DiDi, or Didi Chuxing, offers a multimodal mobility service platform including taxi-hailing, ride-sharing and bike-sharing, delivering over 10 billion trips per year across Asia, Latin America and Australia. Operating at such a large scale, DiDi was unable to find a proprietary platform to fit its needs, and embraced open source technologies to build a custom architecture. The company actively uses, and contributes back to, open source big-data applications like Apache Spark, Presto, Hive, Flink, and Druid for general analytics and queries.

"It's so important that organizations like DiDi, which process massive amounts of data at scale, contribute knowledge and technology back to the community," said Cheryl Hung, Director of Ecosystem at Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "It's an honor to present this award to DiDi, who is not only an active member of the CNCF End User Community, but serves as a great example of how organizations can play a big role in advancing cloud native and open source technologies."

DiDi has open sourced several of its own projects, including VirtualAPK , a powerful and lightweight plugin framework for Android, cube-ui , a mobile ui lib implement by Vue, DoraemonKit and chameleon .

DiDi has also created initiatives to encourage collaboration around smart transportation systems. These include GAIA, which brings together universities and research institutes by providing the academic community with real application scenarios, anonymized data and computing resources, and the Qunyan Initiative, a smart mobility platform through which it exports its artificial intelligence capabilities to transportation authorities and research institutes. DiDi's research network consists of the DiDi Research Institute, DiDi Labs and AI Labs, and focuses on advancing smart transportation and artificial intelligence technologies.

"In building our resource scheduling platform we quickly realized the benefits that open source container technologies provide, and how critical it is to have a home for them that ensures the community is also contributing back and actively improving them," said Zhang Wensong, SVP and head of the Cloud Platform Business Group at DiDi. "It is such an honor to have our work in the open source and cloud native communities recognized by CNCF."

DiDi is one of more than 88 organizations in the CNCF End User Community , which meets regularly to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

