Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Harbor Graduation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Harbor is the eleventh project to graduate. To move from the maturity level of incubation to graduation Harbor has demonstrated growing adoption, an open governance process, feature maturity, and a strong commitment to community, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Harbor is an open source registry that secures artifacts with policies and role-based access control, ensures images are scanned and free from vulnerabilities, and signs images as trusted. As a CNCF Incubating project, Harbor delivers compliance, performance, and interoperability to help you consistently and securely manage artifacts across cloud native compute platforms like Kubernetes and Docker. Harbor is used in production by a number of well-known organizations , including CaiCloud, China Mobile, Hyland Software, JD.com, Mulesoft, Samsung SDS, Trend Micro, VMware, and many others.

Just last month, the project announced the general availability of Harbor 2.0 . This release added support for Open Container Initiative (OCI) artifacts, making the project capable of storing a multitude of cloud native artifacts like container images, Helm charts, OPAs, Singularity, and more. Developers utilizing OCI artifacts or packaging artifacts in an OCI index can now enjoy all of the benefits of Harbor, from policy to replication to role-based access control.

"Harbor helped pioneer the notion of a cloud native registry that not only supports containers but other cloud native artifacts like Helm charts and other OCI artifacts," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO/COO of Cloud Native Computing Foundation and executive director of the Open Container Initiative. "We are thrilled to see our first project born in China reach the graduation maturity level and will continue to support Harbor's maintainers in growing their community globally."

Since joining CNCF, Harbor now has 83 contributing organizations, including Anchore, Aqua Security, Caicloud, DigitalOcean, Netease, OVHcloud, Tencent, VMware, and many more. The project also now has more than 300 community members.

"We're thrilled to see Harbor graduate," said Michael Michael, Harbor maintainer, and director of product management at VMware. "We have been hard at work making Harbor a scalable, more secure way to manage artifacts across cloud native platforms. We are excited to continue collaborating with the cloud native community to improve image distribution and integrate with more CNCF projects."

Harbor started in 2014 as an internal project at VMware meant to address the storage of images for developers leveraging containers. The project was open sourced in 2016 as it grew in popularity alongside Kubernetes. It was donated to CNCF in summer 2018 and officially accepted as an incubating project in November that same year.

"Harbor is a robust, easy-to-use, secure open source artifact management tool – providing much-needed functionality such as identity management and replication of images between registries," said Yuanzheng Chen, architect at China Mobile Group Zhejiang Co. Ltd. "We adopted Harbor in our project in 2017, and it has already become an essential part of our enterprise container cloud platform."

"We have been a loyal user of Harbor since the very beginning," said Vivian Zhang, product manager at JD.com and CNCF Ambassador. "Harbor is used in concert with other products to ensure maximum efficiency and performance of our systems. We save approximately 60% of maintenance time for our private image central repository due to the simplicity and stability of Harbor. Plus, it has enabled authorization, authentication, and access control for images, which hadn't been possible before. We recommend Harbor for its stability, computing resource management, UI management, integrated chart, and image vulnerability scanning features."

"Harbor provides us with the ability to run our container registries where we need to while helping us to meet our security requirements," said Matt Farina, senior staff engineer at Samsung SDS.

"The graduation marks a giant leap in recognizing the maturity of this excellent piece of software," said Maxime Hurtrel, product manager at OVHcloud. "Harbor has made the registry more than a commodity, adding enterprise security and many integration points. OVHcloud is happy to be part of the adventure, democratizing Harbor both through our fully-managed offering built on Harbor and active development of the official Kubernetes operator. We look forward to future innovations by the Harbor project to the modern software deployment ecosystem."

To officially graduate from incubating status, the project has adopted the CNCF Code of Conduct . It has also defined its open governance and has achieved a silver CII Best Practices badge.

Harbor Background

Harbor is an open source registry that secures artifacts with policies and role-based access control, ensures images are scanned and free from vulnerabilities, and signs images as trusted. Harbor extends the open source Docker Distribution by adding functionality required by users such as security, identity, vulnerability scanning, and management. Having a registry closer to the build and run environment can improve the image transfer efficiency. Harbor supports replication of images between registries and offers advanced security features such as user management, access control, and activity auditing.

For more about Harbor, please visit goharbor.io .

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

