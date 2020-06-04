Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces HCL Technologies as Gold Member

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that HCL Technologies (HCL) has joined as a Gold member.

HCL Technologies , a global technology company that helps enterprises reimagine their businesses for the digital age, is an active user of cloud native technologies, including multiple Kubernetes distributions. The company also deploys and supports Kubernetes for numerous clients. As a CNCF member, HCL plans to make significant contributions back to Kubernetes to participate in the future success of the project.

"Joining CNCF, HCL takes forward its established presence within the cloud native computing arena to its logical next step," said Kalyan Kumar, Corp. VP & CTO of IT Services, HCL Technologies. "As a Gold member, we are committed to contributing to the CNCF community and look forward to working toward a more comprehensive integration of open source technologies across our full spectrum of cloud native services."

HCL Cloud Native Labs supports enterprises in both building new and modernizing existing infrastructure and applications. CNCF membership enables HCL Cloud Native Labs to ensure the latest CNCF developments are rapidly made available to their global clients.

HCL also recently became a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP). To achieve this status, a GSI needs to demonstrate a track record of successful client projects, quality Kubernetes-based services, staff trained and certified at the highest-level (CKA), and contribution to the Kubernetes community. This certification makes a huge difference when having any Kubernetes-themed discussion with a customer and enhances value to the ecosystem partners.

"As CNCF grows with more than 500 members worldwide, we're thrilled to expand our global presence by having HCL Technologies joining from India," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "HCL places a huge emphasis on cloud native development, and we look forward to the contributions and support they will provide in growing and advancing the cloud native community."

Join HCL and other CNCF members at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU Virtual this summer, August 17-20, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA in Boston, November 17-20, 2020.

