Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Hewlett Packard Enterprise as Gold Member

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has upgraded its membership from silver to gold.

HPE is committed to helping enterprises modernize their applications across hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, and edge environments, having been a CNCF member since 2017 and a Linux Foundation member since 2000.

"We are thrilled to increase our involvement in CNCF and double down on our contributions to this important open source community," said Kumar Sreekanti, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Software, HPE. "With our CNCF-certified Kubernetes distribution and CNCF-certification for Kubernetes services , we are focused on helping enterprises deploy containerized environments at scale for both cloud native and non-cloud native applications. Our participation in the CNCF community is integral to building and providing leading-edge solutions like this for our clients."

HPE's recent acquisition of Scytale, a founding contributor to the CNCF SPIFFE and SPIRE projects, both of which just achieved incubation status, underscores this commitment. The company will continue to steward and contribute to these open source projects, delivering platform-agnostic trust to cloud native adopters. HPE is also actively engaged in the Kubernetes and cloud native community, with open source projects like KubeDirector , which is focused on deploying and managing non-cloud native applications on Kubernetes.

"The open source and cloud native community greatly benefit from companies like HPE that invest significant resources to help grow CNCF projects," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are very pleased to see HPE increase its commitment to the CNCF community and our projects with gold membership."

Join HPE and other CNCF members at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU Virtual

August 17-20, 2020 and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA in Boston, November 17-20, 2020.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

