Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Intuit as Gold Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Intuit , Inc. has upgraded its membership to gold.

Intuit, the makers of TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, originally joined CNCF in January 2018 as a silver End User member, and is an active member of the CNCF End User Community. The company leverages numerous CNCF projects in production including Kubernetes, Prometheus, Fluentd, Jaeger, and Open Policy Agent, to build a modern development platform to accelerate productivity.

"Deploying cloud native technology within our environment has been very beneficial as we continue to drive innovation in the financial services industry and power our customer's money management," said Pratik Wadher, Vice President, Product Development, Intuit. "Increasing our membership with CNCF to gold level was an obvious evolution for Intuit and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with this vibrant and diverse community."

The Intuit Developer Platform group maintains a number of open source projects including CNCF incubating project Argo , a widely used workflow engine, and continuous deployment Kubernetes tool that was brought in from the company's 2018 acquisition of Applatix. With a strong investment in supporting and growing the cloud native community, Intuit also serves as a founding member of the GraphQL Foundation. Intuit was the recipient of the CNCF Top End User Award at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU in May 2019.

"End users like Intuit are invaluable to the open source ecosystem. They bring a unique perspective to project development and provide the necessary feedback to developers that is vital to the success of a project," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Our community deeply benefits from this level of support, and we look forward to seeing Intuit's continued growth and contributions to the cloud native ecosystem."

