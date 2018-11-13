Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces JD.com as Winner of Top End User Award

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that JD.com , China's largest online and overall retailer, has won the CNCF End User Award in recognition of its contributions to the cloud native ecosystem.

The retail giant relies heavily on innovative technology, including its container-based infrastructure, AI and big-data analytics to revolutionize e-commerce. At a time when the Chinese cloud native market is experiencing growth like never before, JD.com's work within the community as an end user boosts the region's demand for open, born-in-the-cloud technologies.

"As one of the largest Chinese adopters of and contributors to CNCF projects, we're thrilled to present this award to JD.com," said Chris Aniszczyk, COO of Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "The company spearheads the use of cloud native technologies at scale within the APAC market, and serves as an excellent example of how CNCF end user contributions significantly benefit the greater ecosystem."

As one of China's largest companies and the first Chinese Internet company to make the Global Fortune 500 list, JD.com runs one of the world's largest Kubernetes clusters in production. In a move called JDOS 2.0, the company shifted its OpenStack-based containerized infrastructure to Kubernetes to accommodate its clusters. JD currently manages tens of thousands of bare metal servers to run numerous containers including online applications, middleware systems, databases, and offline computing jobs. The company serves as the largest end user of Vitess , and is a significant contributor to the Prometheus, Vitess, and Kubernetes projects. It also has plans to release its own internal and homegrown projects.

"We're honored to receive this recognition for our contributions to the CNCF end user community," said Haifeng Liu, chief architect of JD.com. "Our commitment to open source technologies is very much in line with our broader Retail as Service strategy, in which we are empowering our partners, suppliers, and other industries with our own capabilities and resources. We've benefitted significantly from partnering with the CNCF, and look forward to continuing to deepen our commitment to existing CNCF projects and contributing our own to the ecosystem."

JD.com is one of more than 65 organizations in the CNCF End User Community , which meets regularly to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

