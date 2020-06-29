Cloud Native Computing Foundation Continues Steady Growth with 30 New Members

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit North America -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that 30 new members and end user supporters have joined the foundation, bringing total membership to 570 organizations.

This growth comes as CNCF has just announced its new General Manager, cloud native industry veteran Priyanka Sharma. More than 170 new member companies joined the CNCF in 2019, an increase of more than 50 percent. The first quarter of 2020 was CNCF's largest quarter to date. On the heels of this massive growth, CNCF is focused on new ways of bringing together its members, projects, and end user community to foster collaboration and innovation.

"This is such an exciting time to be involved with CNCF and the broader cloud native community," said Sharma. "As our lives have drastically changed, there is a huge opportunity for cloud native and open source technologies to step up – from enabling remote work to providing reliable and scalable infrastructure for technologies used on the front lines. I look forward to seeing what our community can accomplish as we continue to work together."

These new members will join CNCF this summer for the upcoming 2020 KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, including KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU Virtual from August 17–20, 2020, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA from November 17–20, 2020 in Boston. The upcoming KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU Virtual will be CNCF's first virtual event, and the foundation is focused on making it the biggest and best event to date.

About the newest Silver Members:

A10 Networks provides secure, scalable application services for on-premises, cloud, and edge-cloud environments.

provides secure, scalable application services for on-premises, cloud, and edge-cloud environments. Accurics seamlessly enables immutable security for immutable infrastructure across the full cloud native stack throughout the DevOps lifecycle in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

seamlessly enables immutable security for immutable infrastructure across the full cloud native stack throughout the DevOps lifecycle in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. AllCloud provides professional services across the entire cloud lifecycle from strategy and modernization to managed services and holds the distinctions of Premier AWS Partner and Platinum Salesforce Partner.

provides professional services across the entire cloud lifecycle from strategy and modernization to managed services and holds the distinctions of Premier AWS Partner and Platinum Salesforce Partner. alter way is a digital specialist that simplifies its customers' journey to Cloud Native adoption thanks to its one-stop-shop offering articulated around 6 Open Source services: digital design, development, TPAM, MoveToCloud & MoveToKubernetes consulting, training, outsourcing, and hosting.

is a digital specialist that simplifies its customers' journey to Cloud Native adoption thanks to its one-stop-shop offering articulated around 6 Open Source services: digital design, development, TPAM, MoveToCloud & MoveToKubernetes consulting, training, outsourcing, and hosting. ASUS Cloud Corporation provides comprehensive business deployment, AIoT data storing and computing, and integrated innovation services with self-possessed AI cloud platform.

provides comprehensive business deployment, AIoT data storing and computing, and integrated innovation services with self-possessed AI cloud platform. BeOpenIT is a Cloud, DevOps, AI, and Cybersecurity consultancy providing training, products, and support.

is a Cloud, DevOps, AI, and Cybersecurity consultancy providing training, products, and support. Biqmind provides specialist services and software tools to accelerate cloud-native software development through technologies including Biqmind CAPE, Kubernetes, and container platforms such as Red Hat OpenShift and Azure Kubernetes Service.

provides specialist services and software tools to accelerate cloud-native software development through technologies including Biqmind CAPE, Kubernetes, and container platforms such as Red Hat OpenShift and Azure Kubernetes Service. Bridgecrew is a developer-first cloud security platform that empowers teams to streamline infrastructure security throughout the development lifecycle.

is a developer-first cloud security platform that empowers teams to streamline infrastructure security throughout the development lifecycle. CloudCover is a cloud-native product and services company that consults, designs, builds, and manages applications and data systems for high-growth startups and agile enterprises.

is a cloud-native product and services company that consults, designs, builds, and manages applications and data systems for high-growth startups and agile enterprises. Common Computer is building a global backend infrastructure that transforms millions of open-source projects into live services (a.k.a. Open Resource) with its Open Source-as-a-Service platform, Ainize.

is building a global backend infrastructure that transforms millions of open-source projects into live services (a.k.a. Open Resource) with its Open Source-as-a-Service platform, Ainize. EngineerBetter helps folks deliver value faster on cloud native platforms, with delivery, enablement, training, and organisational transformation consultancy.

helps folks deliver value faster on cloud native platforms, with delivery, enablement, training, and organisational transformation consultancy. Futurewei , an affiliate of Huawei, engages in research and development of information and communication technologies (ICT).

, an affiliate of Huawei, engages in research and development of information and communication technologies (ICT). Hivecell is the complete PaaS solution for the edge. Get the computing power of the cloud on your premises. Run Kubernetes, Kafka, NiFi, VMware, or any distributed framework anywhere with the touch of a button.

is the complete PaaS solution for the edge. Get the computing power of the cloud on your premises. Run Kubernetes, Kafka, NiFi, VMware, or any distributed framework anywhere with the touch of a button. IMIDDLEWARE provides services for DevOps and Cloud, the perfect alliance to boost your digital transformation.

provides services for DevOps and Cloud, the perfect alliance to boost your digital transformation. Inslab provides a way to transform a traditional business method into a software-centric, agile and accurate way.

provides a way to transform a traditional business method into a software-centric, agile and accurate way. Logz.io is a cloud observability platform that enables engineers to use the best open source tools in the market without the complexity of operating, managing, and scaling them, including Log Management built on ELK, Infrastructure Monitoring based on Grafana, Distributed Tracing based on Jaeger, and an ELK-based Cloud SIEM.

is a cloud observability platform that enables engineers to use the best open source tools in the market without the complexity of operating, managing, and scaling them, including Log Management built on ELK, Infrastructure Monitoring based on Grafana, Distributed Tracing based on Jaeger, and an ELK-based Cloud SIEM. MetroStar Systems is an information technology services and management consulting company specializing in emerging technologies within the public sector.

is an information technology services and management consulting company specializing in emerging technologies within the public sector. Nobl9 's SRE platform puts ownership of service reliability into the hands of an entire organization, unifying business and technical leaders together to ensure more reliable software.

's SRE platform puts ownership of service reliability into the hands of an entire organization, unifying business and technical leaders together to ensure more reliable software. Open Source Consulting Inc. is the open source and cloud specialized company providing technical support and consulting services for building and migration to IaaS/PaaS environments and also developing necessary apps for cloud.

is the open source and cloud specialized company providing technical support and consulting services for building and migration to IaaS/PaaS environments and also developing necessary apps for cloud. Ori Industries is building the next generation of cloud computing infrastructure with its platform, which allows application developers to seamlessly access thousands of edge computing resources that are highly available and widely distributed over multiple geographies.

is building the next generation of cloud computing infrastructure with its platform, which allows application developers to seamlessly access thousands of edge computing resources that are highly available and widely distributed over multiple geographies. PROJIXI Europe is an Integrated Cloud Service Provider based in France which provides infrastructure automation and consulting services for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, architecture design, technical consulting, delivery services and implementation for customers on their way into the cloud.

is an Integrated Cloud Service Provider based in which provides infrastructure automation and consulting services for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, architecture design, technical consulting, delivery services and implementation for customers on their way into the cloud. Rancher Federal delivers secure distributions of open source software for US Government clients adopting DevSecOps across the IT landscape.

delivers secure distributions of open source software for US Government clients adopting DevSecOps across the IT landscape. SoKube is a Swiss based company that helps companies making their digital transition to the world of containers and Kubernetes orchestration, with a strong focus on Agility and DevSecOps lifecycle.

is a Swiss based company that helps companies making their digital transition to the world of containers and Kubernetes orchestration, with a strong focus on Agility and DevSecOps lifecycle. Ridge Cloud is the most distributed public-cloud platform that allows developers to seamlessly deploy and distribute applications on any edge data center around the world.

is the most distributed public-cloud platform that allows developers to seamlessly deploy and distribute applications on any edge data center around the world. Ventus Cloud AG enables companies to increase software delivery performance and generate powerful business outcomes.

enables companies to increase software delivery performance and generate powerful business outcomes. Wangsu Science and Technology Co., Ltd is committed to researching key technologies regarding big data and cloud computing infrastructures and has built an extensive and efficient global content delivery network (CDN), edge computing network to provide a wealth of products and services such as CDN, cloud security, SD-WAN, cloud computing, and edge computing to meet users' data computing and interaction needs.

is committed to researching key technologies regarding big data and cloud computing infrastructures and has built an extensive and efficient global content delivery network (CDN), edge computing network to provide a wealth of products and services such as CDN, cloud security, SD-WAN, cloud computing, and edge computing to meet users' data computing and interaction needs. Wipro Limited is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

About the newest End User Members & Supporters:

Anova is the leading global provider of Industrial Internet of Things (IioT) solutions to remotely monitor and manage industrial assets – including industrial tank levels, pressures and temperatures, and predictive maintenance of related industrial equipment.

is the leading global provider of Industrial Internet of Things (IioT) solutions to remotely monitor and manage industrial assets – including industrial tank levels, pressures and temperatures, and predictive maintenance of related industrial equipment. Thought Machine builds core banking technology enabling banks to deploy modern, cloud native systems and move away from the legacy platforms that plague the banking industry.

builds core banking technology enabling banks to deploy modern, cloud native systems and move away from the legacy platforms that plague the banking industry. Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive industry leader manufacturing vehicles in 27 countries or regions and marketing the company's products in over 170 countries and regions.

is a global automotive industry leader manufacturing vehicles in 27 countries or regions and marketing the company's products in over 170 countries and regions. With the addition of these new members, there are now 144 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

