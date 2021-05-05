Cloud Native Computing Foundation Grants Spotify the Top End User Award

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe Virtual – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Spotify , which transformed music listening forever when it launched in 2008, has won the CNCF End User Award in recognition of its notable contributions to the cloud native ecosystem.

Spotify joined the CNCF End User Community in early 2018 while transitioning to cloud native and Kubernetes-based infrastructure. Today, the company is an active user of CNCF projects, including Argo, FluentD, OPA, gRPC, Envoy, and Kubernetes. It now operates more than 150 Kubernetes clusters running over 2,800 services across all its software lifecycle. Spotify also contributes back to almost all of the CNCF projects it uses. To date, Spotify team members have made more than 15,000 contributions to 13 different CNCF projects.

"Spotify was an early member of the CNCF End User Community and has since become one of the largest contributors and thought leaders inside CNCF," said Cheryl Hung, VP of Ecosystem at Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We've seen the team grow from building much of its infrastructure to embracing and evangelizing the benefits of open source technologies. We are thrilled to present them with this award and look forward to the company's continued contributions across the community."

In 2020, Spotify's Backstage project, an open platform for building developer portals, was accepted as a CNCF Sandbox project. Today, Backstage has been adopted by well-known organizations, including American Airlines, Fiverr, Peloton, Roku, Zalando, and others. Since joining CNCF, Backstage has grown exponentially. It now has more than 280 unique external contributors and adds 6-8 new contributors every week.

"It's a huge honor to be recognized with the top CNCF End User Award," said Dave Zolotusky, principal engineer at Spotify. "We love being a part of this community, where you can not only learn from other end users in your position but also have a voice in the direction of the community and its projects. We have come a long way from our early days of learning about cloud native to making Spotify a technology innovator and good open source citizen, and can't wait to see what milestones we reach next."

Spotify team members are well-represented in the community, including an End User representative on the Technical Oversight Committee, a chair of the End User Developer Experience Special Interest Group (SIG), KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Program Committee members, CNCF Ambassadors, and core project contributors. Spotify is also a leading evangelist at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon conferences and co-located events with two KubeCon + CloudNativeCon keynotes and more than 15 talks, and keynote talks at gRPCconf and EnvoyCon.

Spotify is one of more than 140 organizations in the CNCF End User Community , which meets regularly to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

