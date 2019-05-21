Cloud Native Computing Foundation Grows to More than 400 Members

BARCELONA, Spain, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Barcelona – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that 42 new members and end user supporters have joined the Foundation.

Support for cloud native technologies continues to accelerate. According to the CNCF Annual Report , 195 new members joined CNCF in 2018 for an increase of 130 percent year-over-year. The Foundation's more than 400 members now include every major public cloud provider, and a growing number of organizations across Europe and Asia. This comes as the community gathers for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU event with more than 7,000 attendees.

"We remain amazed at the growth of the CNCF community and the level of commitment and collaboration between members, end-users and developers alike," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Support from our members is what allows CNCF to provide a home for many of the most promising open source, cloud native technologies to improve and grow."

These new members will also join CNCF for the remaining 2019 KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, including Barcelona, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China in Shanghai from June 24-26 in Shanghai and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA in San Diego November 18-21.

About the newest Silver Members:

Ankr is a distributed cloud leveraging a shared economy of idle resources in colocation data centers, on-prem servers, public cloud and edge devices.

is a distributed cloud leveraging a shared economy of idle resources in colocation data centers, on-prem servers, public cloud and edge devices. Brobridge provides DZT-M, an orchestrated PaaS platform which is optimized for microservices through a workflow engine, api-gateway, queueing system to support transaction based applications on microservices.

provides DZT-M, an orchestrated PaaS platform which is optimized for microservices through a workflow engine, api-gateway, queueing system to support transaction based applications on microservices. Cequence Security provides a container-based, cloud-native application security platform that defends against automated bot attacks focused on business logic abuse, as well as attacks intended to exploit known and unknown application vulnerabilities.

provides a container-based, cloud-native application security platform that defends against automated bot attacks focused on business logic abuse, as well as attacks intended to exploit known and unknown application vulnerabilities. Cloudibility offers Cloud Technology Experts focused on the needs and visions of our clients, helping them to develop the best and most suitable approaches for cloud, digitalization, agile work, collaboration, cross functionality, and DevOps.

offers Cloud Technology Experts focused on the needs and visions of our clients, helping them to develop the best and most suitable approaches for cloud, digitalization, agile work, collaboration, cross functionality, and DevOps. Cloud to Go is the pioneer of the one-stop cloud development in China .

is the pioneer of the one-stop cloud development in . Containous is the open-source infrastructure software company behind Traefik, the leading cloud native edge router for modern application architectures.

is the open-source infrastructure software company behind Traefik, the leading cloud native edge router for modern application architectures. CoreHive is a technical solutions provider specialized in DevOps automation helping clients seamlessly integrate, transform and automate enterprise applications using container and cloud native solutions.

is a technical solutions provider specialized in DevOps automation helping clients seamlessly integrate, transform and automate enterprise applications using container and cloud native solutions. Cribl LogStream is purpose-built for real-time log management, and aims to help customers reduce low value data, enrich more data with context, improve data routing, and secure data based on compliance and privacy mandates.

LogStream is purpose-built for real-time log management, and aims to help customers reduce low value data, enrich more data with context, improve data routing, and secure data based on compliance and privacy mandates. Cuemby is a Cloud Native specialist that helps businesses build sustainable software infrastructure based on Cloud Native technologies through consultancy services, Cloud Native tools, support as well as training in both English and Spanish languages.

is a Cloud Native specialist that helps businesses build sustainable software infrastructure based on Cloud Native technologies through consultancy services, Cloud Native tools, support as well as training in both English and Spanish languages. Darillium is automating multi-clouding at scale for enterprises that push the boundaries of faster software delivery to production, while maintaining policy compliance, best practices and infrastructure agnosticity.

is automating multi-clouding at scale for enterprises that push the boundaries of faster software delivery to production, while maintaining policy compliance, best practices and infrastructure agnosticity. DG-i is an IT service provider with core competencies in IT consulting, software development & platform operation services, focused on secure and reliable application of open-source, container and cloud native technologies in enterprise environments.

is an IT service provider with core competencies in IT consulting, software development & platform operation services, focused on secure and reliable application of open-source, container and cloud native technologies in enterprise environments. Darumatic is a Sydney based DevOps consultancy helping clients build better software solutions focused on Kubernetes, CI/CD, cloud infrastructure and open source technologies.

is a based DevOps consultancy helping clients build better software solutions focused on Kubernetes, CI/CD, cloud infrastructure and open source technologies. FOSSA provides real time license and vulnerability management for open source dependencies.

provides real time license and vulnerability management for open source dependencies. GridGain Systems offers the first enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform that addresses the application speed and scalability needs of the digital enterprise.

Systems offers the first enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform that addresses the application speed and scalability needs of the digital enterprise. Harness is the industry's first Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service platform leveraging artificial intelligence.

is the industry's first Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service platform leveraging artificial intelligence. ILKI supports companies in transforming their IT architecture with a reflection on cloud computing.

supports companies in transforming their IT architecture with a reflection on cloud computing. Isotoma are software developers and cloud consultants. We solve problems. We build products.

are software developers and cloud consultants. We solve problems. We build products. Kiratech helps enterprises in the adoption of the best open source & cloud native technologies leveraging DevOps methodology, providing professional services, training, managed services and reselling the best tools – security-by-design.

helps enterprises in the adoption of the best open source & cloud native technologies leveraging DevOps methodology, providing professional services, training, managed services and reselling the best tools – security-by-design. Lightbend provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure.

provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure. Mail.Ru Cloud Solutions is a leading Russian cloud provider, focusing on PaaS services, enterprise containers, and big data analysis.

is a leading Russian cloud provider, focusing on PaaS services, enterprise containers, and big data analysis. Navitas is a leading information technology solutions provider based out of Washington DC Metro area serving public and private sector companies to develop, integrate, and deploy applications faster by enabling customers with cloud native technologies such as Kubernetes etc.

is a leading information technology solutions provider based out of Metro area serving public and private sector companies to develop, integrate, and deploy applications faster by enabling customers with cloud native technologies such as Kubernetes etc. NeuAlto Technologies is a product engineering services and consulting company with focus on cloud technologies and Kubernetes.

Technologies is a product engineering services and consulting company with focus on cloud technologies and Kubernetes. Polar Squad focuses on development and automation in the world that lies between development and release.

focuses on development and automation in the world that lies between development and release. Portshift brings identity-driven security to any workload in the cloud, uncovering essential information and new dimensions of control for every cloud environment, at scale.

brings identity-driven security to any workload in the cloud, uncovering essential information and new dimensions of control for every cloud environment, at scale. QingCloud is a technology-leading enterprise-class full-stack cloud ICT service and solution provider, dedicated to providing enterprise users with secure, reliable, on-demand, real-time ICT resources and management services.

is a technology-leading enterprise-class full-stack cloud ICT service and solution provider, dedicated to providing enterprise users with secure, reliable, on-demand, real-time ICT resources and management services. Reduxio 's cloud data platform for Kubernetes pairs high performance, software-defined, container-native storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere.

's cloud data platform for Kubernetes pairs high performance, software-defined, container-native storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere. SIGHUP is an Enterprise OSS company helping organizations during their journey towards battle tested Kubernetes, software-defined infrastructures, and DevOps processes automation.

is an Enterprise OSS company helping organizations during their journey towards battle tested Kubernetes, software-defined infrastructures, and DevOps processes automation. Stark & Wayne is a leading cloud technology consulting firm, offering: architecture design, implementation, and operations enablement. These services empower enterprises to operate highly available and extensible platforms on their chosen infrastructure(s).

is a leading cloud technology consulting firm, offering: architecture design, implementation, and operations enablement. These services empower enterprises to operate highly available and extensible platforms on their chosen infrastructure(s). The Scale Factory - based in London, UK - empowers technology teams to deliver great cloud native solutions on AWS, by offering consultancy, engineering, training, and support.

- based in - empowers technology teams to deliver great cloud native solutions on AWS, by offering consultancy, engineering, training, and support. Turbot provides real-time, automated configuration and control of software defined infrastructure for enterprises.

provides real-time, automated configuration and control of software defined infrastructure for enterprises. UCloud is a neutral cloud computing company in China , with 30 major data centers deployed worldwide and over 100,000+ enterprise customers served.

is a neutral cloud computing company in , with 30 major data centers deployed worldwide and over 100,000+ enterprise customers served. Wanclouds is a Silicon Valley based startup helping customers become cloud-native. We leverage our automation expertise and solutions in the areas of kubernetes, cloud networking, and machine learning to help customers accelerate their cloud journey.

is a Silicon Valley based startup helping customers become cloud-native. We leverage our automation expertise and solutions in the areas of kubernetes, cloud networking, and machine learning to help customers accelerate their cloud journey. Windmill builds Tilt: a pleasant Kubernetes iteration experience.

builds Tilt: a pleasant Kubernetes iteration experience. YellowDog is the only predictive and intelligent scheduling & orchestration platform for hybrid and multi-cloud management.

is the only predictive and intelligent scheduling & orchestration platform for hybrid and multi-cloud management. Zhuyun is a leading cloud services provider in China and a trusted partner to 5,000+ organizations.

About the newest End-User Members & Supporters:

Akatsuki makes the world colorful by providing mobile games and real life entertainment services to realize the vision of "A Heart Driven World.

makes the world colorful by providing mobile games and real life entertainment services to realize the vision of "A Heart Driven World. Wabtec Corporation combines decades of industrial leadership with cutting-edge data science and analytics acumen to create an efficient, productive and reliable digital-rail ecosystem – from shipper to receiver.

combines decades of industrial leadership with cutting-edge data science and analytics acumen to create an efficient, productive and reliable digital-rail ecosystem – from shipper to receiver. MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software for engineers and scientists.

is the leading developer of mathematical computing software for engineers and scientists. Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide.

(NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. State Farm insurance helps people manage the risks of everyday life and recover from the unexpected.

helps people manage the risks of everyday life and recover from the unexpected. Tradeshift digitizes and connects everything that happens between a buyer and a seller, anywhere in the world.

digitizes and connects everything that happens between a buyer and a seller, anywhere in the world. UPSIDER Inc. enables and accelerates businesses through an innovative B2B financial platform.

With the addition of these companies, there are now more than 88 organizations in the CNCF End User Community , which meets regularly to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of cloud native software stacks, including Kubernetes and Prometheus. CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry's top developers, end users and vendors – including the world's largest public cloud and enterprise software companies as well as dozens of innovative startups. CNCF is part of The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about CNCF, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Natasha Woods

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Related Links

http://www.cncf.io

