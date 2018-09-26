Cloud Native Computing Foundation Opens Inaugural KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China and Welcomes 53 New Members

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that 53 new members and end user supporters have joined the Foundation.

With more than 325 members, over 10 percent of which are based in China, engagement with CNCF and adoption of cloud native technologies is accelerating. In fact, a recent report from Wikibon said that CNCF "has emerged as a genuine clearinghouse for the latest advances in cloud technologies," and predicted that the Foundation will continue to shape the future of cloud in 2019.

"We're thrilled to see such a strong interest in and commitment to cloud native technologies from the Chinese market and across the globe," said Dan Kohn, executive director of Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "As the ecosystem experiences such fast growth, it's crucial to have the support of the community – including today's 53 new members and supporters. This ensures the Foundation can continue powering open source innovation and enhancing the cloud native experience."

The first-ever KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China in Shanghai kicks off today, which brings thousands of adopters and technologists to the burgeoning region. To watch the highly-anticipated keynotes taking place on November 14-15, please visit http://bit.ly/2Jurwls to sign-up for our free live stream.

About the newest Silver & Non-Profit Members:

About the newest End-User Members & Supporters:

Amadeus provides IT solutions to the travel industry around the world.

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team through its collaboration software – helping teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work.

Mastercard is a technology company in the global payments industry.

PostFinance is one of Switzerland's leading retail financial institutions and the number one for Swiss payment transactions.

State Street is a leading provider of financial services to institutional investors, including investment management, investment research, and trading an investment servicing.

Swiss Mobiliar insures every third household in Switzerland, as Switzerland's oldest and most personal insurance since its founding in 1826.

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices.

WeWork bridges the gap between physical and digital platforms, transforming buildings into dynamic environments for creativity, focus, and collaboration.

bridges the gap between physical and digital platforms, transforming buildings into dynamic environments for creativity, focus, and collaboration. Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

Amadeus, Atlassian, Mastercard, PostFinance, State Street, Swiss Mobiliar, Walmart, WeWork, and Workday join other end user companies including Box, Capital One, eBay, GitHub, Goldman Sachs, NCSOFT, The New York Times, Ticketmaster, Twitter, Vevo, and Zalando in CNCF's End User Community . This group meets monthly and advises the CNCF Governing Board and Technical Oversight Committee on key challenges, emerging use cases and areas of opportunity and new growth for cloud native technologies.

Cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of cloud native software stacks, including Kubernetes and Prometheus. CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry's top developers, end users and vendors – including the world's largest public cloud and enterprise software companies as well as dozens of innovative startups. CNCF is part of The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about CNCF, please visit www.cncf.io .

