Cloud Native Computing Foundation Opens Inaugural KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China and Welcomes 53 New Members
New members, including R&D China Information Technology, Shanghai Qiniu Information Technologies, Beijing Yan Rong Technology and Yuan Ding Technology, to accelerate cloud native adoption across global markets
20:15 ET
SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that 53 new members and end user supporters have joined the Foundation.
With more than 325 members, over 10 percent of which are based in China, engagement with CNCF and adoption of cloud native technologies is accelerating. In fact, a recent report from Wikibon said that CNCF "has emerged as a genuine clearinghouse for the latest advances in cloud technologies," and predicted that the Foundation will continue to shape the future of cloud in 2019.
"We're thrilled to see such a strong interest in and commitment to cloud native technologies from the Chinese market and across the globe," said Dan Kohn, executive director of Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "As the ecosystem experiences such fast growth, it's crucial to have the support of the community – including today's 53 new members and supporters. This ensures the Foundation can continue powering open source innovation and enhancing the cloud native experience."
The first-ever KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China in Shanghai kicks off today, which brings thousands of adopters and technologists to the burgeoning region. To watch the highly-anticipated keynotes taking place on November 14-15, please visit http://bit.ly/2Jurwls to sign-up for our free live stream.
About the newest Silver & Non-Profit Members:
- Acornsoft develops and provides a Cloud Native Application Platform, a computing environment for future application development that helps customers adopt the container, DevOps, and microservice technologies.
- Ampere's vision is to deliver a new standard for cloud and edge servers while resetting expectations for lower power, higher performance and a better total cost of ownership.
- Arctiq is a consultancy based out of Toronto, specializing in training and enablement services around open source technologies; particularly with containers, microservices, CI/CD pipelines, and network automation.
- Blockchain Technology Partners brings the benefits of blockchain to business by providing Sextant, a blockchain management platform that delivers one-click deployment of scalable Hyperledger Sawtooth networks running on Kubernetes in the cloud.
- CableLabs is a leading non-profit innovation and R&D lab focused on developing technologies and specifications for the secure delivery of high speed data, video, voice and next generation services, and provides testing, certification facilities, and technical leadership for the industry.
- Catalyst Cloud is New Zealand's most advanced public cloud service with three regions onshore and prices comparable to global cloud providers.
- CENGN accelerates the growth of the Canadian Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector; enabling economic strength and prosperity, as well as innovation and competitiveness in this high-growth global multi-trillion dollar industry.
- CloudYuga provides training and consulting on cloud native technologies like Kubernetes, Prometheus, etc.
- CryptoMove is the world's first moving target data protection platform.
- Data Essential enables customers to build a new class of applications, leveraging big and fast data, and native cloud infrastructure.
- Dotscience helps users to control, accelerate and gain more insight from artificial intelligence (AI).
- ENC Data Service Co., Ltd. aims to help government and enterprises to achieve digital transformation, relying on digital transformation methodology of traction from consumer to supplier and industrial cognitive solutions.
- Garden is a development engine for Kubernetes that makes developing, building, and testing distributed systems fast, easy, and fun.
- Lacework is the industry's first solution to bring automation, speed, and scale to cloud security, enabling enterprises to safety innovate fast in the cloud.
- Mobilise Cloud enables clients through technical consulting, enterprise-level platform development, and fully managed Kubernetes services.
- MSys Technologies is a product engineering services partner which architects, develops and manages modern distributed systems leveraging open source, cloud native and containerized technologies, with Kubernetes focus.
- Nebulaworks is a premier consultancy engineering the enterprise adoption of DevOps, cloud, and open source through education, build, and managed services; creating high-performance teams in the process.
- NexCloud provides NexClipper, an AI-based cloud monitoring and automation solution.
- Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy offers customer experience management solutions that give operators a view of their customers and customer experiences.
- Noris Network ensures sustained competitive advantage on the basis of innovative IT solutions.
- One Convergence provides infrastructure solutions to optimize the cloud native data center.
- Open Cloud Foundation promotes open standards and freedom of choice in the cloud.
- Opsani is a leading provider of autonomous operations for DevOps teams using artificial intelligence to deliver continuous performance optimization of cloud applications and automatically reduce latency, increase throughput and control run-time costs.
- Oteemo is a premier tech consultancy based out of the Washington DC metro area specializing in design, architecture, and implementation of enterprise container and cloud native solutions using Kubernetes.
- PipelineAI offers a real-time model-prediction platform that optimizes, scales, and explains the predictions of any cognitive decision-making system at the speed of thought.
- Praqma is a continuous delivery and DevOps consultancy bureau based in Scandinavia, helping organizations reach their DevOps goals with Kubernetes.
- PRODYNA is a Pan-European IT consultancy creating innovative custom software applications to solve the business challenges of enterprise customers.
- Puppet's portfolio of continuous automation solutions accelerate the build and deployment of cloud native and traditional applications, as well as the discovery, provisioning, and management of the infrastructure they run on.
- R&D China Information Technology is a leading company focusing on enterprise containers, cloud, and big data analysis and operation services.
- Robin Systems transforms the way enterprise applications drive infrastructure by bringing together purpose-built container-aware block storage with application-aware manager into the cloud.
- Rollbar offers real-time error monitoring, alerting, and analytics for software developers.
- Rookout slashes debugging time in dev, staging and production by 80 percent through empowering engineers to collect any type of data from live code without restarting, re-deploying, or extra coding.
- Shanghai Qiniu Information Technologies provides Internet data storage services.
- Solo.io develops tools to help the enterprise adopt and make the most of innovative cloud technologies.
- StackRox provides a leading container security solution, enabling organizations to assess the risk profile of their assets, harden the environment to reduce their attack surface, and find and stop malicious actors.
- Synadia believes there is an opportunity for the first decentralized, secure global utility, powered by NATS, to connect all digital systems, services, and devices.
- Teuto.net provides services and know-how as an Internet service provider, application developer and Linux system house.
- Transwarp Technology is a leading big data and AI software provider.
- Two Sigma is an investment management firm that uses data science and technology to find value in the world's data.
- VEXXHOST is an IaaS provider that works with its users to help architect, configure and optimize cloud infrastructure to reduce expenses and increase productivity.
- Wallarm's AI-powered platform automates real-time application protection and security testing for websites, microservices, and APIs across public and private clouds.
- YanRong Cloud (Beijing Yan Rong Technology Co.,Ltd.) is committed to research and application development in software-defined datacenters, and has a core competency of hyper-converged infrastructure.
- Yuan Ding Technology is a leading cloud management and automation operation and maintenance expert.
- ZeroStack's Self-Driving Cloud Platform automates cloud native applications and operations, reducing the cost and complexity of DevOps, big data, and AI with a unified infrastructure for VMs, containers and bare metal.
About the newest End-User Members & Supporters:
- Amadeus provides IT solutions to the travel industry around the world.
- Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team through its collaboration software – helping teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work.
- Mastercard is a technology company in the global payments industry.
- PostFinance is one of Switzerland's leading retail financial institutions and the number one for Swiss payment transactions.
- State Street is a leading provider of financial services to institutional investors, including investment management, investment research, and trading an investment servicing.
- Swiss Mobiliar insures every third household in Switzerland, as Switzerland's oldest and most personal insurance since its founding in 1826.
- Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices.
- WeWork bridges the gap between physical and digital platforms, transforming buildings into dynamic environments for creativity, focus, and collaboration.
- Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.
Amadeus, Atlassian, Mastercard, PostFinance, State Street, Swiss Mobiliar, Walmart, WeWork, and Workday join other end user companies including Box, Capital One, eBay, GitHub, Goldman Sachs, NCSOFT, The New York Times, Ticketmaster, Twitter, Vevo, and Zalando in CNCF's End User Community. This group meets monthly and advises the CNCF Governing Board and Technical Oversight Committee on key challenges, emerging use cases and areas of opportunity and new growth for cloud native technologies.
About Cloud Native Computing Foundation
Cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of cloud native software stacks, including Kubernetes and Prometheus. CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry's top developers, end users and vendors – including the world's largest public cloud and enterprise software companies as well as dozens of innovative startups. CNCF is part of The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about CNCF, please visit www.cncf.io.
The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.
