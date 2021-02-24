Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes 47 New Members at the Start of 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that 47 new members and end user supporters have joined the Foundation to continue driving cloud native technology innovation.

CNCF now has over 600 members and more than 80 projects with over 110,000 contributors from nearly 1,000 organizations representing 177 countries. This steady growth is powered by the diversity and resilience of our projects, ecosystems, and technologies. Together the cloud native ecosystem is stronger, faster, better, and more innovative than alone and apart.

"As our community continues to thrive, we have seen first-hand the resilience of such a diverse ecosystem," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are very pleased to welcome so many new members to CNCF this quarter from across the globe and industries. The fact that there are so many new companies meaningfully contributing to the cloud native ecosystem, despite the pandemic, is incredible. We look forward to continuing to drive innovation together."

These new members will also join CNCF at the upcoming 2021 KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, including KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU - Virtual from May 4 – 7, 2021, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA in Los Angeles from October 12 – 15, 2020.

About the newest Silver Members:

3K Technologies is a leading provider of Software Product Engineering, Cloud Migration, Cloud Native Technologies, DevOps, Data Engineering and Intelligent Automation solutions and services.

3-Shake is a technology company that promotes data analysis, ad tech platforms, and cloud computing and automation in areas with high technical difficulty.

Agyla.Cloud is a company with expertise in cloud and DevOps.

Arima provides software design and development services intended to create unique, cloud-ready solutions that stand the test of time.

Axiata Digital is at an intersection of digital technology, creative innovations, and human interactions, providing agile and reliable solutions and services, whilst integrating ethics and professionalism in all that we do.

Capitalonline Data Service is a public cloud provider listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, that focuses on cloud computing services, and provides professional cloud native technologies such as CCK (aka CDS Container service for Kubernetes).

CAST AI is an AI-driven cloud optimization platform that reduces cloud costs, optimizes

is an AI-driven cloud optimization platform that reduces cloud costs, optimizes DevOps, and automates disaster prevention.

Caylent is a leading Kubernetes and DevOps consulting and managed services provider that helps companies achieve Cloud Native transformation using best practices through our deep subject matter expertise.

CINQ ICT is a consultancy agency based in the Netherlands , working for enterprise level companies to design, build and manage container platforms, CI/CD pipelines, cloud platforms and software solutions in public cloud and multi/hybrid environments.

Cloud Control 's 'Kubernetes First' solution is a low-touch multi-cloud management platform (called "AppZ"), with end to end automation from source to live, with lower cloud migration costs and reduced TCO in the cloud to clients.

Dalian Hi-Think Computer Technology is a company that is a digital technologies enterprise providing application software products, information services and industry solutions to customers all over the world.

DevSamurai is an IT consulting company based in Tokyo providing cloud native application development, DevOps services to free customers from IT tasks. It also implements and sells development tools on the Atlassian marketplace.

DevsOperative guides large enterprises on their Cloud Native journey by driving digital transformation and migrating legacy systems to Kubernetes based digital platforms.

Devsu is a technology agency that provides software development services, IT augmentation and staffing.

Dosec is a cloud-native security solution provider with security protection capabilities for containers, Kubernetes, microservices, serverless, and DevOps.

EDB offers an enterprise-ready PostgreSQL database and tools. The company is a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider with Kubernetes Operators for PostgreSQL.

EXEM is the manufacturer of CloudMOA, an integrated cloud native architecture monitoring solution, and provides Kubernetes and application monitoring solutions and cloud IT environment construction and operation consulting service to quickly respond to performance issues and failures in a container-based multi-cloud environment.

Huayun Data Group provides private cloud with innovative architecture, full-stack modular software-defined data center suite, hybrid cloud management solution, built-in general-purpose cloud operating system hyper-convergence suite and one-stop public cloud service.

iauro partners with global enterprises to envision, handhold, and accelerate their digital transformation journey via their one-line ideas and transform them into scalable, high-performance, design-thinking led software products focusing on Cloud Native Development, Application Modernization, Micro front-end & Microservices implementations, and DevOps consulting and delivery.

Intelletive , based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul , implements and develops enterprise grade, secure Kubernetes environments and software platforms.

Isovalent 's Cilium is the leading Cloud Native Networking technology, leveraging eBPF to provide critical connectivity, observability and security for Kubernetes environments and beyond.

Jiangxi Yumin Bank is the first private bank in Jiangxi Province and the 18th private bank in China .

KINX provides internet network infrastructure, data center, and cloud, including Kubernetes services in Korea for both domestic and global companies, organizations and businesses.

Liquid Reply is your partner to design, build and automate Container Orchestration on Multi-/Hybrid-Cloud environments, create your cloud native application delivery path and implement transparency into your platforms through FinOps best practices.

MegazoneCloud is Asia's leading cloud managed service and platform provider empowering customers with cloud-optimized technology, people, and process.

Momenton is a Melbourne based consulting company leading some of Australia's largest digital transformations. Momenton's Kubernetes Consulting services enables businesses to access the readiness and maturity of your business process for running reliable, scalable, and secure Kubernetes cluster.

Novetta is an advanced analytics company delivering disruptive technologies in machine learning, cloud engineering, DevSecOps, full-spectrum cyber, and data, open source, and multi-INT analytics to Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Law Enforcement customers.

OBSS is a leading consultancy company providing software development services and enterprise-wide technology transformation solutions based on industry-standard tools and open technologies.

Occentus is a managed service provider specialized in Cloud engineering, 24/7 IT Operations and Cybersecurity.

ReadySpace is an Open Source Cloud Service Provider that focuses on providing services to business of all sizes with applications that require performance, compliance and connectivity.

ManDao-Tech - with years of financial IT implementation experience and professional technical service team - helps financial companies upgrade their comprehensive technical capabilities and escort the realization of corporate strategic goals.

Shinesoft provides consulting and supports k8s solutions on your choice of infrastructure, adopt DevOps, build CI/CD, and migrate applications to Kubernetes. We also design and build your Kubernetes cluster in the public cloud, on-prem, or multi/hybrid cloud environments according to your needs.

Starburst unlocks the value of data by making it fast and easy to access anywhere; resulting in lower total cost of infrastructure and analytics investments, preventing vendor lock-in, and using existing tools that already work for the business.

Swisscom cloud native services enable enterprise customers in Switzerland to deploy and manage container-based applications in the cloud environment of their choice (private, public or hybrid cloud) with Kubernetes, providing them with the necessary flexibility to respond quickly to end customers' needs and to drive innovation.

Vectorized offers Redpanda, a Kafka® API compatible event streaming platform. No Zookeeper®, no JVM, and no code changes required. Use all your favorite open source tooling.

Wanclouds Inc. is a Multi-cloud Migrations, DR, and Management as a Service company

WeScale : customized Cloud expertise

WOQU Tech provides the research and development of database ecological products, combined with the development trend of cloud computing, x86 platform, and localization, to provide users with cloud platform solutions for the complete life cycle of relational databases

x-cellent is a Munich based IT-consultancy with focus on Kubernetes, Open Source development for metal-stack.io, DevOps, Business Analysis and Process Automation.

About the newest End User Supporters:

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging—a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe.

HiTRUST have accrued rich experience and won the recognition and trust of our clients in the fields of secure payment, member rewards service, online banking service and more finTech related solutions by harnessing Microservices, artificially intelligence and machine learning technologies to turn big data into business outcomes and conduct their business plan from data-driven view.

MyFitnessPal is the leading app for tracking - and conquering - your nutrition and fitness goals with the support you need for your entire health and fitness journey. https://www.myfitnesspal.com/

PriceSpider is an advanced retail data technology company that provides insights about consumer purchasing behavior for the world's largest brand manufacturers.

ProSiebenSat.1 : As an integrated part of P7S1, we incorporate all subjects regarding Enterprise IT. We are responsible for operations and continuous development of our P7S1-internal business applications and broadcasting technology, for the provision of workplace products & services for our employees, as well as for central IT infrastructure including modern cloud solutions.

: As an integrated part of P7S1, we incorporate all subjects regarding Enterprise IT. We are responsible for operations and continuous development of our P7S1-internal business applications and broadcasting technology, for the provision of workplace products & services for our employees, as well as for central IT infrastructure including modern cloud solutions. Qualtrics , the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand.

About the newest Nonprofit Members:

National Information Society Agency is hosting an Opensource Cloud Platform PaaS-Ta, providing various activities to grow a strong and vibrant ecosystem.

UPchieve is an edtech non-profit that provides free, 1-1, 24/7, on-demand tutoring for low-income high-schoolers via web and mobile apps

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 140 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

