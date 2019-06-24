Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes Ant Financial as Gold End User Member

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China 2019 -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that Ant Financial has joined the Foundation as a Gold Member.

Founded in 2014, Ant Financial, together with its partners, now serves over one billion users worldwide through its dedication to using technology to provide inclusive financial services. In joining as a Gold Member, the company will boost CNCF's roster of Chinese companies that are eager to foster the adoption of cloud native technology and innovation, along with Ant Financial's related company Alibaba, which is also a CNCF member.

"Ant Financial is a good example of the surge of interest in and adoption around cloud native technologies that we've seen in China, with its commitment to running Kubernetes at massive scale, creating financial solutions that are used by millions across Asia," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We're thrilled to have the company join CNCF, bringing its open source expertise to our global cloud native community."

Ant Financial is committed to contributing and opening its technology to financial institutions and partners across the globe, especially for use in cloud native architectures with technologies like Kubernetes, service mesh, serverless, containers and more.

Ant Financial has contributed to CNCF projects, including Kubernetes, and has organized several meetups in China that cover Kubernetes, cloud native, and service mesh. The company has also contributed to Kubernetes-based projects, like KubeFlow, and developed and open sourced several of its own projects including Scalable Open Financial Architecture (SOFA) and SOFAMesh, and Node Operators for Kubernetes.

"Last year, open source celebrated its 20th anniversary. For its next ten years, the newest and most crucial application of open source may lie in transforming financial services technologies to make them more accessible to people around the world," said Hu Xi, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Ant Financial. "We at Ant Financial, and our open source SOFAStack, are excited to be a part of this shared technology ecosystem and we hope it will bring more equal opportunities to organizations around the world."

Ant Financial is joining other CNCF members this week at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China in Shanghai, where experts from Ant Financial and their colleagues from Alibaba, Baidu, eBay, Google, JD.com, Microsoft and many more are presenting on today's most pressing cloud native topics.

