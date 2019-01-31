Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes Arm as Gold Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which sustains open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that Arm has joined the Foundation as a Gold member.

Arm is at the heart of billions of wireless, networking, and consumer entertainment devices. Last year, Arm teamed up with Packet to provide a bare metal backend for developers to build and test open source projects on Arm®-based infrastructure platforms, which CNCF makes available to open source developers via its Community Infrastructure Lab .

"Enabling developers to easily and quickly deploy on Arm-based technology is critical as we work to build an infrastructure that will support the computing demands of a trillion connected devices," said Kevin Ryan, senior director of software ecosystem, Arm. "In joining the CNCF, we continue to support the ever-growing Arm ecosystem and look forward to contributing to the next generation of cloud-based solutions."

Arm originally joined the Linux Foundation 10 years ago, and has been a longtime contributor to the Linux kernel. The company is also a member of the Yocto Project , an open source collaboration project that helps developers create custom Linux-based systems for embedded products and IoT devices, as well as a platinum member of LF Networking , which brings together seven top networking projects to transform all aspects of the network and accelerate open source deployments.

"As a longtime member of the Linux Foundation, Arm has made a significant commitment to empowering developers to innovate quickly – whether it be through physical devices or cloud-based open source technologies," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We look forward to having Arm as a Gold member of CNCF and collaborating to benefit the cloud native community."

In joining CNCF, Arm plans to build on the significant work from the community to ensure that Kubernetes and other CNCF-hosted projects run well on Arm-based platforms. Also, through the acquisition of Treasure Data, Arm will lead and continue the investment in Fluentd , one of the first CNCF-hosted projects.

Arm will join many of its fellow CNCF members in Barcelona for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU , from May 20-23, and Shanghai for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China , from June 24-26.

Cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of cloud native software stacks, including Kubernetes and Prometheus. CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry's top developers, end users and vendors – including the world's largest public cloud and enterprise software companies as well as dozens of innovative startups. CNCF is part of The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about CNCF, please visit www.cncf.io.

