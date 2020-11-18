Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes Cox Communications as Gold Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA Virtual -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Cox Communications has joined CNCF as a gold member.

Cox is the largest private broadband company in America, serving homes and businesses with critical connectivity and solutions.

Cox is investing in edge capabilities and looks forward to partnering with developers across the ecosystem in delivering cloud services and low latency performance to their residential and business customers.

"Cloud native infrastructures were created to improve flexibility, scalability, and reliability and developers are looking to replicate these benefits closer to the data's source at the edge," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "The community is working to create reliable cloud native edge tools through initiatives like the Kubernetes IoT Edge Working Group. We look forward to collaborating with Cox on these efforts and across the ecosystem."

