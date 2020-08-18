Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes New Members during KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU - Virtual

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU Virtual -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that 17 new members and end user supporters have joined the Foundation to continue driving cloud native technology innovation.

According to CNCF's Q4 2019 State of Cloud Native Development report released earlier this month, there are currently 6.5 million cloud native developers around the worldwide – a considerable 1.8 million increase since Q2 2019. As organizations continue to invest in cloud native technologies, the report also revealed that globally more than half of backend developers use containers.

"Our community continues to grow and innovate together as our environment changes and organizations face new challenges," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are thrilled about the sustained momentum in this ecosystem and to welcome these new members to CNCF."

These new members will also join CNCF at / for the upcoming 2020 KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, including KubeCon + CloudNativeCom EU - Virtual from August 17-20, 2020, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA - Virtual from November 17 – 20, 2020.

About the newest Silver Members:

Anchnet is a professional next-generation cloud managed service provider (Cloud MSP) and providing enterprise customers with cloud-native technical services and it is committed to becoming a connector between the new IT ecosystem and industrial Internet.

is a professional next-generation cloud managed service provider (Cloud MSP) and providing enterprise customers with cloud-native technical services and it is committed to becoming a connector between the new IT ecosystem and industrial Internet. Appddiction Studio is a small 8a/SDVOSB DevSecOps/Agile services provider that's empowers organization CI/CD Maturity pipeline with Kubernetes expertise to rapidly deploy container hardening within minutes.

is a small 8a/SDVOSB DevSecOps/Agile services provider that's empowers organization CI/CD Maturity pipeline with Kubernetes expertise to rapidly deploy container hardening within minutes. Cloudreach is the leading cloud native services provider, helping enterprises to navigate their unique journeys in the cloud.

is the leading cloud native services provider, helping enterprises to navigate their unique journeys in the cloud. comforte AG enables sensitive data to be de-identified and secured using scaled and resilient tokenization, quickly unblocking the journey to a cloud-native strategy for applications, analytics, and machine learning workloads.

AG enables sensitive data to be de-identified and secured using scaled and resilient tokenization, quickly unblocking the journey to a cloud-native strategy for applications, analytics, and machine learning workloads. Guida is a Kubernetes managed service provider that builds and operates cloud-native platforms so that software developers can focus on building innovative software.

is a Kubernetes managed service provider that builds and operates cloud-native platforms so that software developers can focus on building innovative software. Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live.

challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. N3N CLOUD Co,. Ltd develops and services cloud native software that helps customers easily use cloud and artificial intelligence. We are huge fan of Kubernetes, so we develop software and service based on K8S.

develops and services cloud native software that helps customers easily use cloud and artificial intelligence. We are huge fan of Kubernetes, so we develop software and service based on K8S. NAMUTECH is a cloud solution expert company that leads customers' digital transformation through its cloud-native platform Cocktail Cloud and services across the cloud, virtualization, infrastructure, big data, artificial intelligence, and more.

is a cloud solution expert company that leads customers' digital transformation through its cloud-native platform Cocktail Cloud and services across the cloud, virtualization, infrastructure, big data, artificial intelligence, and more. Netdata : Open-source, distributed, real-time, performance and health monitoring and troubleshooting for systems and applications.

: Open-source, distributed, real-time, performance and health monitoring and troubleshooting for systems and applications. Qiniu Cloud is a well-known cloud computing and data service provider in China . It is committed to comprehensively driving the digital future with data technology, enabling all walks of life to enter the data era.

is a well-known cloud computing and data service provider in . It is committed to comprehensively driving the digital future with data technology, enabling all walks of life to enter the data era. Softax is a provider of innovative, high-class custom software solutions in the area of banking, finance, automatic sales and security, who also participated in the transformation of Polish banking in terms of technology and organization, enabling banks to move from branch to central systems, offering the most advanced tools and services in the world.

is a provider of innovative, high-class custom software solutions in the area of banking, finance, automatic sales and security, who also participated in the transformation of Polish banking in terms of technology and organization, enabling banks to move from branch to central systems, offering the most advanced tools and services in the world. StackHawk makes it simple for developers to find, triage, and fix application security bugs with pipeline automation to prevent future bugs from hitting production.

makes it simple for developers to find, triage, and fix application security bugs with pipeline automation to prevent future bugs from hitting production. StorPool is the fastest software-defined block storage on the market, used by public and private cloud builders, enterprises, MSPs, SaaS, hosting and cloud providers. It comes as software, plus a fully-managed data storage service that transforms commodity hardware into a fast, highly available and scalable shared-storage system.

is the fastest software-defined block storage on the market, used by public and private cloud builders, enterprises, MSPs, SaaS, hosting and cloud providers. It comes as software, plus a fully-managed data storage service that transforms commodity hardware into a fast, highly available and scalable shared-storage system. Structsure : Delivering applications, services, & capabilities the easy way.

: Delivering applications, services, & capabilities the easy way. Teamsun provides leading cloud computing solutions and industry-based digital services to global customers, helping them to become digital operators.

provides leading cloud computing solutions and industry-based digital services to global customers, helping them to become digital operators. Zerto helps customers accelerate IT transformation by reducing the risk and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption with their industry-leading IT Resilience Platform.

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 140 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Related Links

http://www.cncf.io

