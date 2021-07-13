Cloud-native Platform Five Sigma Partners With Qover To Scale Superior Claims Experience In-house

Qover partners with cloud-native platform Five Sigma to scale superior claims experience Tweet this

Five Sigma today announced a new strategic partnership designed to increase the speed and quality of claims management with Qover, a leading insurtech company which provides innovative embedded insurance solutions globally.

"At Qover, we strive to provide seamless digital experiences for our partners and their customers, and claims management is central to achieving this aim. After an exhaustive evaluation ranging from low-code build vs buy options, we selected Five Sigma as their CMS capabilities fully complement and enhance Qover's innovative embedded insurance solutions" said Quentin Colmant, CEO and Co-founder of Qover.

Qover's insurance solutions are available in real-time through Open APIs or white labelling that can be easily and quickly integrated into any digital platform looking to make insurance part of its strategy. Five Sigma's unique capabilities with rapid configurable digital claim workflows enable a high degree of automation all through the First Notice of Loss (FNOL) to the claim settlement process. The claim platform also features modern communication tools that allow for email, SMS, phone calls and live video with end-customers.

"Qover is pioneering the embedded insurance vertical for fast growing companies in the B2B2C and B2C space where engaging with customers and clients proactively through digital channels is the key success. We are thrilled to partner with Qover to strengthen its value proposition and support its ambitious growth plans" stated Oded Barak, CEO of Five Sigma

Qover plans to start handling claims across Europe on Five Sigma CMS within a short span of 8 to 10 weeks that will lay the foundation to rapidly scale its claims organization internally and through third parties with unified workflows and data integration capabilities

About Qover

Key facts

Live in 32 European countries

1M people covered

As an international pioneer in the insurance industry, Qover designs, builds and distributes innovative digital insurance solutions to help fast-growing companies globally. Its insurance solutions are available in real-time through APIs or white labelling that can be easily and quickly integrated into its partners' digital platforms. Qover's long-standing partners include renowned companies such as Deliveroo, Revolut, Wolt, Decathlon, Cowboy, Immoweb and many others. For more information, visit https://qover.com

About Five Sigma

Five Sigma CMS is cloud-native data-driven claims management platform with embedded AI/ML capabilities that is leading the future of claims resolution for the Insurance Industry.

Five Sigma CMS is available as an end-to-end claim management platform or in modules for specific business functions with the objectives of improving claims accuracy, enhancing policyholders' experience, compliance & operational productivity and making claims-data readily available within Insurer's ecosystem for AI/ML, risk selection & other purposes. We collaborate directly with our clients to align Five Sigma CMS capabilities to their specific initiatives, delivering speed to market with desired business outcomes. For more information visit https://fivesigmalabs.com





