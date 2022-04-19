Cloud Robotics Market Size to Grow by USD 10.11 Bn| 44% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Cloud Robotics Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Calvary Robotics

FANUC Corp.

HIT Robot Group

Innovation Matrix Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Irobot Corp.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Ortelio Ltd.

Preferred Networks Inc.

Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

ReconRobotics Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seegrid Corp.

Skymind Global Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

Teradyne Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 44 percent of market growth. The cloud robotics market in APAC is dominated by China, Japan, and South Korea. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

The increase in government initiatives to fund robotics technologies would aid the growth of the cloud robotics market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Cloud Robotics Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The industrial segment's cloud robotics market share will expand significantly. Robots utilized by end-user markets such as automotive, metals, and machinery, among others, are included in the scope of the analysis. Material handling, assembly and disassembly, and other applications are common uses for these robots. Small and medium-sized businesses are driving the market for industrial robots (SMEs). Consequently, during the projected period, manufacturers in various industries are likely to increasingly employ smart manufacturing techniques such as robots, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the cloud robotics market is the benefits provided by cloud robotics. Another trend that is helping with market expansion is the expanding potential of telepresence robots. However, one of the challenges impeding the growth of the cloud robotics industry is a lack of technological competence.

Cloud Robotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.26% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.19 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Calvary Robotics, FANUC Corp., HIT Robot Group, Innovation Matrix Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Irobot Corp., Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Ortelio Ltd., Preferred Networks Inc., Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., ReconRobotics Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Seegrid Corp., Skymind Global Ltd., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., Teradyne Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Services industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Services industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Services industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Services industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 107: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 110: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 112: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Calvary Robotics

Exhibit 117: Calvary Robotics - Overview



Exhibit 118: Calvary Robotics - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Calvary Robotics - Key offerings

11.6 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 120: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: FANUC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: FANUC Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 HIT Robot Group

Exhibit 124: HIT Robot Group - Overview



Exhibit 125: HIT Robot Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: HIT Robot Group - Key offerings

11.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 127: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

Exhibit 134: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Key offerings

11.11 Teradyne Inc.

Exhibit 137: Teradyne Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Teradyne Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Teradyne Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Teradyne Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Teradyne Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 142: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

