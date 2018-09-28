Cloud Security Alliance's CCSK Wins Cyber Defense Global Award for Leader Cybersecurity Training

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today announced that its Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK), the first credential dedicated to cloud security, has won a Cyber Defense Global Award 2018 for Leader Cybersecurity Training.

"Today's IT professional needs to be the cloud thought-leader of tomorrow. The CCSK sets the bar for security professionals who are seeking to deepen their knowledge of building and managing cloud applications. We are proud that our hard work has been recognized by the Cyber Defense Global Awards 2018," said Daniele Catteddu, Chief Technology Officer, CSA.

"Cyber Defense Magazine spent six months searching the globe to find the most innovative and cutting edge cyber security companies for our Cyber Defense 2018 Global Awards," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine. "Cloud Security Alliance won this award for Leader Cybersecurity Training because it is an innovator on a mission to help stop breaches and get one step ahead of the next threat, proactively."

The CCSK tests for a broad foundation of cloud security knowledge, covering such topics as architecture, governance, compliance, operations, encryption, and virtualization. The CCSK exam body of knowledge is the CSA Security Guidance v4, the CSA Cloud Control Matrix and the ENISA Cloud Computing Risk Assessment report. The exam serves as the foundation for those seeking to demonstrate a deep-seated knowledge and competency with cyber, information, software and cloud computing infrastructure security.

Since it was launched in 2010, thousands of IT and security professionals have upgraded their skillsets and enhanced their careers by obtaining the CCSK.

Visit the CSA website for more information on CSA's CCSK and other certification programs.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's sixth year of honoring cyber defense and information security innovators that demonstrate a unique and compelling value proposition for their people, products and services. The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences for our USA editions and our Global editions at the IPEXPO Europe and to our paid print-edition subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa .

SOURCE Cloud Security Alliance

Related Links

http://www.cloudsecurityalliance.org

