Cloud Security Market To Expand At 14.6% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rising Number Of Cyber-Attacks & Increasing Investment In Cloud Infrastructure Globally | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud security market is projected to account for USD 20.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights and is expected to grow with 14.6% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2020 to 2027. Growing investment in cloud infrastructure and an increasing number of cyber-attacks are expected to drive the market growth.

The cloud infrastructure is gaining popularity due to several benefits such as scalability, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and on-demand services. Additionally, the emergence of hybrid cloud to a tussle between private and public cloud has given several frameworks and platforms to cloud users to choose from. The adoption of cloud has been gaining traction in recent years, thereby security concerns among cloud users have been increased.

The demand for cloud security is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the rising number of cyber-attacks, and data breaches. In addition, industry players are also playing an important role in implementing compliance laws and regulations according to industry-wide standards. Increasing policy implementation and demand for security services are expected to drive the cloud security market growth in the next few years.

Moreover, diverse threat vectors and versatility of data lead to security-as-a-service offerings. Sharing responsibility between cloud end users and cloud service providers for data security is expected to witness a significant impact on market growth. Further, technologies like convergence and virtualization coupled with initiatives like computer emergency readiness teams (CERTs) is expected to support for implementing security at a high level for cloud infrastructure.

Growing sophistication in hacking techniques, as well as technological advancements in cyberespionage, are unleashing new attacks like advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware, zero-day threats, malicious insider, distributed denial of service (DDoS). As a result, industry players are focusing on partnerships and collaborations to tackle such cyber-attacks.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Self-mutating codes, evasion techniques, and polymorphic have changed the convectional endpoint protection mechanisms and security technologies.

In the past few years, the number of data theft has increased including Anthem, Home Depot, and Ashley Madison .

. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share due to growing awareness about cyber-attacks and corporate espionages.

accounted for the largest market share due to growing awareness about cyber-attacks and corporate espionages. Several regions and countries like the European Union have implemented cyber regulations to protect information and data. For instance, Germany is striving for greater data privacy wherein other countries like France and U.S. are looking for better visibility in internet traffic.

is striving for greater data privacy wherein other countries like and U.S. are looking for better visibility in internet traffic. Numerous industry specific regulations like Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for financial sector, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPPA) for the healthcare sector and international laws such as Safe Harbor Act & European Union Data Protection Directive are expected to drive the cloud security market growth.

Key players such as CA Technologies, Intel Corp IBM Corp.; and Trend Micro, Symantec Corp. are concentrating on partnerships, collaborations, and alliances to strengthen their market position.

Million Insights has segmented the global cloud security market on the basis of application, company size, solution, deployment, and region:

Cloud Security Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Financial Services



IT & telecom



Government



Education



Healthcare



Media & Entertainment



Others

Cloud Security Company Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Small & Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Cloud Security Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Cloud IAM



Cloud Email Security



Cloud IDS/IPS



Cloud DLP

Cloud Security Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Public



Private



Hybrid

Cloud Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

K.S.A





U.A.E

