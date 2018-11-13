Cloud Security Platform Twistlock Achieves AWS Container Competency Status

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Twistlock , a provider of full-stack, full-lifecycle container and cloud native cyber security, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Container Competency status. As an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, this designation recognizes the highly specialized and demonstrated technical proficiency that Twistlock delivers by securing workloads across AWS services .

Twistlock is designed to deliver complete protection and compliance for containers, serverless functions, and container-as-a-service platforms into a single, unified security platform. It provides industry-first cloud native forensics capabilities, which empower security operators to respond faster to breaches and attacks. Today, Twistlock provides protection and compliance for AWS Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), AWS Elastic Container Registry (Amazon ECR), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, AWS Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS), AWS Fargate, and AWS Lambda.

"We're proud to be recognized as one of the first AWS Container Competency Partners," said John Leon, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, Twistlock. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of service, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Trusted by 25% of the Fortune 100, Twistlock is the most complete, automated and scalable cloud native cybersecurity platform. From precise, actionable vulnerability management to automatically deployed runtime protection and firewalls, Twistlock protects applications across the development lifecycle and into production. Purpose built for containers, serverless, and other leading technologies - Twistlock gives developers the speed they want, and CISOs the control they need. For more information, please visit www.twistlock.com

