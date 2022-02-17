Cloud Security Posture Management Market size worth $ 11.09 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 14.38% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cloud Security Posture Management Market" By Component (Software and Services), By Cloud Model (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS)), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market size was valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.09 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.38% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market Overview

Increasing cases of security breaches owing to cloud misconfigurations are expected to drive the demand for cloud security posture management. It's impossible for network security teams to keep up with the changes in complex and fragmented hybrid cloud networks. A lack of full visibility across this continuously changing environment is a challenge for IT and security teams. The adoption of the DevOps method has also increased the number of security flaws, since developers build and deploy applications quickly and frequently, often bypassing security.

The cloud's constant changes make it difficult to properly retain data. The likelihood of misconfigurations has increased dramatically as cloud use has increased. The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions throughout organizations is estimated to boost the Cloud Security Posture Management Market during the forecast period. Owing to the remote workforce, the adoption of cloud-based solutions and services has expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the need for cloud infrastructure security solutions. This is expected to be a significant driving force in the market.

However, a lack of awareness of cloud resources, cloud security architecture, and strategy are restraining the market growth. Many organizations are unaware of the number of cloud resources in use and the process of configuring them, despite the trend toward cloud migration. Many organizations still lack key identity-related security controls. Because of the lack of visibility, misconfigurations might go undetected for a long period, making it even more difficult to secure cloud applications.

Key Developments

In April 2020 : Zscaler acquired Cloudneeti, a CSPM firm, with the goal of reducing risk by detecting and mitigating compliance and data exposure policy violations. Cloudneeti will help Zscaler improve its cloud security by detecting and removing data breaches and compliance violations.

Key Players

The major players in the market are IBM Corporation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), CheckPoint Software Technologies Pvt Ltd (Israel), McAfee Corporation (US), Fortinet (US), Forcepoint (US), FireEye (US), Zscaler (US), and Cisco Systems (US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market On the basis of Component, Cloud Model, Vertical, and Geography.

Cloud Security Posture Management Market, By Component

Software



Services

Cloud Security Posture Management Market, By Cloud Model

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)



Software as a Service (SaaS)

Cloud Security Posture Management Market, By Vertical

BFSI



IT and Telecommunication



Healthcare



Public Sector



Others

Cloud Security Posture Management Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research