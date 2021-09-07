Cloud Security Solutions Market in System Software Industry | Technavio Predicts over $ 9.57 bn Growth during 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a par impact on the cloud security solutions market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The cloud security solutions market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the BFSI segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

The cloud security solutions market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the BFSI segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The cloud security solutions market growth will increase by $ 9.57 billion during 2021-2025.

The cloud security solutions market growth will increase by during 2021-2025. Who are the top players in the market?

Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the cloud security solutions market.

Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the cloud security solutions market. How big is the North American market?

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Identity and Access Management Market Report -The identity and access management (IAM) market has the potential to grow by USD 11.70 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.36%. Download a free sample report now!

Human Capital Management Solutions Market Report - The human capital management (HCM) solutions market has the potential to grow by USD 12.16 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.57%. Download a free sample report now!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Sophos Ltd., and Trend Micro Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The rise in demand from SMBs, and regulatory requirements encouraging the use of security solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of awareness about cloud security solutions among end-users & threats from open-source cloud security vendors are likely to pose challenges for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cloud security solutions market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Cloud Security Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cloud Security Solutions Market is segmented as below:

End-user

BFSI



Healthcare



Retail



Government



Others

Component

Cloud IAM



Cloud E-mail Security



Cloud DLP



Cloud IDS/IPS



Cloud SIEM

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43568

Cloud Security Solutions Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cloud security solutions market report covers the following areas:

Cloud Security Solutions Market Size

Cloud Security Solutions Market Trends

Cloud Security Solutions Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies low cost of ownership as one of the prime reasons driving the Cloud Security Solutions Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cloud Security Solutions Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud security solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud security solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud security solutions market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud security solutions market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Cloud IAM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud e-mail security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud DLP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud IDS/IPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud SIEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Imperva Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

McAfee LLC

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio