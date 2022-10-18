Cloud Security Solutions Market to Record a CAGR of 15.16%, BFSI to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Security Solutions Market by End-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and others), Component (cloud IAM, cloud e-mail security, cloud DLP, cloud IDS/IPS, and cloud SIEM), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. By deployment, the BFSI segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The BSFI sector has been the constant target of web-based cyber-attacks over the past 3-5 years. Hackers attempt to crash computer systems, steal clients' money, and harm capital markets. Targeted attacks such as cloud attacks and web application attacks in the BFSI sector have become more sophisticated.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Security Solutions Market 2022-2026

Some Companies Mentioned

Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Inc., Fortinet Inc., HelpSystems LLC, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lookout Inc., Microsoft Corp., Musarubra US LLC, NTT DATA Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Qualys Inc., Thoma Bravo LP, Trend Micro Inc., WatchGuard Technologies Inc., Zscaler Inc., Thales Group, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Akamai Technologies Inc. - The company offers Cloud security solutions through Cloud Wrapper, Global Traffic Management, Netstorage, and Live Media services.

- The company offers Cloud security solutions through Cloud Wrapper, Global Traffic Management, Netstorage, and Live Media services. Broadcom Inc. - The company offers Cloud security solutions through Symantec Enterprise Cloud which delivers data-centric hybrid security for the largest, most complex organizations in the world on devices, in private data centers, and in the cloud.

- The company offers Cloud security solutions through Symantec Enterprise Cloud which delivers data-centric hybrid security for the largest, most complex organizations in the world on devices, in private data centers, and in the cloud. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers Cloud security solutions through Cisco Umbrella, Cisco Cloudlock, Cisco Mail security, Cisco Stealthwatch cloud, and cloud firewall.

- The company offers Cloud security solutions through Cisco Umbrella, Cisco Cloudlock, Cisco Mail security, Cisco Stealthwatch cloud, and cloud firewall. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.- The company offers a cyber security platform to protect enterprise and prevents attacks on endpoints.

Key Market Dynamics:

The increase in data thefts globally and regulatory requirements encouraging the use of security solutions are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as a lack of awareness about cloud security solutions and security risks associated with cloud offerings among end-users will challenge market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the cloud security solutions market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Cloud Security Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Inc., Fortinet Inc., HelpSystems LLC, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lookout Inc., Microsoft Corp., Musarubra US LLC, NTT DATA Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Qualys Inc., Thoma Bravo LP, Trend Micro Inc., WatchGuard Technologies Inc., Zscaler Inc., and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

