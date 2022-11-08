Cloud Seeding Market to grow by USD 42.54 Mn by 2026, Growing Focus On Regulating the Weather Pattern to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Seeding Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the cloud seeding market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 42.54 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Cloud Seeding Market -Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Seeding Market 2022-2026

Type

Aerial-based



The aerial-based segment will significantly increase its market share in the cloud seeding market. Aerial cloud seeding is the process of delivering seeding agents by aircraft, either at the cloud base or at the cloud top. Previously, planes were used to target clouds and pull in extra precipitation to increase rainfall in these weather modification programs. Top seeding allows the seeding chemical to be sprayed directly into the supercooled cloud top. Base seeding is the insertion of a seeding ingredient into the updraft of a cloud base. Such factors are increasing the demand for aerial-based cloud seeding segments during the forecasted period.



Ground-based

Geography

North America



North America will account for 33% of market growth. The cloud seeding market in North America is primarily based in the US and Canada . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The increased emphasis on controlling weather patterns will support the expansion of the cloud-seeding market in North America .

will account for of market growth. The cloud seeding market in is primarily based in the US and . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The will support the expansion of the cloud-seeding market in .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Cloud Seeding Market Vendors- Insight

The major market players are striving for customers by providing a range of cloud seeding with cutting-edge features and systems. Some top providers provide end users with specialized solutions to match their particular needs. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AFJETS SDN BHD



American Elements



Artificial rain LLC



Cloud Technologies GmbH



Ice Crystal Engineering LLC



METTECH



ModClima



NAWC Inc.



RHS CONSULTING LTD.



Snowy Hydro Ltd.



South Texas Weather Modification Association



Water Corp.



Weather Modification Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the global cloud seeding market is the increasing attention being paid to controlling weather patterns. The use of cloud seeding techniques can augment snowfall or rainfall and increase cloud precipitation. The main application has been for commercial usages, such as the deployment of aircraft or ground-based cloud seeding to assure consistent environmental conditions near runways.

The rise in global warming and the increase in carbon footprint, which is being fueled by a variety of industrial and commercial activities, are having a major effect on weather patterns. During the forecast period, it is expected that extreme weather, heat and cold waves, and catastrophic storms will occur more frequently. For such situations, environmental scientists have created a cloud-seeding technique to control the weather. During the forecast period, these elements are anticipated to fuel the worldwide cloud seeding market's expansion.

However, factors such as challenges in commercializing the use of cloud seedlings will challenge market growth. Download Free Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global cloud seeding market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. The parent global specialty chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals. The global specialty chemicals market covers products and companies engaged in high-value-added chemicals used in the manufacture of a wide variety of products, including, but not limited to, fine chemicals, additives, advanced polymers, adhesives, sealants, specialty paints, pigments, and coatings.

Cloud Seeding Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the global specialty chemicals market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the sodium lauroyl isethionate market segmentation by application (skincare, hair care, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Dispersing Agents Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the dispersing agents market segmentation by end-user (construction, paints and coatings, oil and gas, detergents, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Cloud Seeding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $42.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AFJETS SDN BHD, American Elements, Artificial rain LLC, Cloud Technologies GmbH, Ice Crystal Engineering LLC, METTECH, ModClima, NAWC Inc., RHS CONSULTING LTD., Snowy Hydro Ltd., South Texas Weather Modification Association, Water Corp., and Weather Modification Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Aerial based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Aerial based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Aerial based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Aerial based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Aerial based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ground based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ground based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ground based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ground based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ground based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AFJETS SDN BHD

Exhibit 89: AFJETS SDN BHD - Overview



Exhibit 90: AFJETS SDN BHD - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AFJETS SDN BHD - Key offerings

10.4 Cloud Technologies GmbH

Exhibit 92: Cloud Technologies GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 93: Cloud Technologies GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Cloud Technologies GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Ice Crystal Engineering LLC

Exhibit 95: Ice Crystal Engineering LLC - Overview



Exhibit 96: Ice Crystal Engineering LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Ice Crystal Engineering LLC - Key offerings

10.6 METTECH

Exhibit 98: METTECH - Overview



Exhibit 99: METTECH - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: METTECH - Key offerings

10.7 ModClima

Exhibit 101: ModClima - Overview



Exhibit 102: ModClima - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: ModClima - Key offerings

10.8 NAWC Inc.

Exhibit 104: NAWC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: NAWC Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: NAWC Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 RHS CONSULTING LTD.

Exhibit 107: RHS CONSULTING LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 108: RHS CONSULTING LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: RHS CONSULTING LTD. - Key offerings

10.10 Snowy Hydro Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Snowy Hydro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Snowy Hydro Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Snowy Hydro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Snowy Hydro Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Water Corp.

Exhibit 114: Water Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Water Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Water Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Weather Modification Inc.

Exhibit 117: Weather Modification Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Weather Modification Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Weather Modification Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio