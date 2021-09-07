Cloud Services Brokerage Market Witnesses Emergence of Accenture Plc & Arrow Electronics Inc. as Key Market Contributors

Fetch a Sample Report!

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Information Technology industry is likely to witness a mixed impact during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?

The cloud services brokerage market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the public segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The cloud services brokerage market growth will increase by $ 30.07 million during 2021-2025.

Who are the top players in the market?

Accenture Plc, Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Wipro Ltd. are a few of the key vendors in the cloud services brokerage market.

How big is the APAC market?

34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the access to expertise and low IT cost will offer immense growth opportunities, data privacy and security concerns is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cloud services brokerage market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cloud Services Brokerage Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Public



Private



Hybrid

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cloud services brokerage market report covers the following areas:

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Size

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Trends

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising adoption of cloud services as one of the prime reasons driving the Cloud Services Brokerage Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud services brokerage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud services brokerage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud services brokerage market across North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America

, APAC, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud services brokerage market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Public - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Private - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Arrow Electronics Inc.

Capgemini Services SAS

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

