Cloud-Skilled Cyber Professionals Needed to Secure Organizations Globally

The shift toward the cloud is unstoppable and it's driving soaring demand for skilled security professionals.

Currently, however, job postings requiring abilities in cloud security remain unfilled for an average of two and a half months. Due to this demand, cloud security skills are worth a $15,000 salary premium. Practitioners who prove their cloud abilities now can capitalize on this trend, become a leader in the field, and have the freedom and flexibility to choose their ideal workplace.

The future of cloud security depends on the development of essential skills. A broad, general understanding of the cloud is not enough to secure and defend complex cloud environments. The only way to gain those specialized skills is with training and certifications that dive deep into the tools, techniques, and detailed knowledge needed to get the job done.

GIAC Cloud Security Certifications

GIAC's cloud security certifications are designed to help practitioners master the practical steps necessary for defending systems and applications in the cloud against the most dangerous threats.

From web application security and DevOps automation to cloud-specific penetration testing—across public cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud environments—GIAC has the credentials professionals and organizations need. Secure your enterprise and your place in the cybersecurity workforce with cloud security certifications from GIAC.

