Cloud, Strategic Alliances, Data-Rich Applications Fueled Actifio's Best Q1 Ever

WALTHAM, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software , continued to build momentum with its strongest Q1 since inception, with over 200% year-over-year new customer growth, driven by solutions for multi-cloud data management, acceleration of application development and testing, and the success of alliances with industry leaders and solution providers.

Highlights of Actifio's first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended April 30, 2019, included:

77% year-over-year increase in revenue from cloud platforms and workloads

Largest number of $1M+ transactions of any quarter, complemented by strong sales to new customers and expansion sales to existing users

Released Actifio GO, the industry's first multi-cloud copy data management SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform, and Actifio GO for Google Cloud Platform – a Backup as a Service (BaaS) solution for applications in Google Cloud Platform and on-premises

Released Actifio Sky software platform in the SAP App Center for instant SAP data protection, cloud migration and cloning for test data management, extending the widespread use of Actifio by SAP HANA users

Strong sales of IBM InfoSphere Virtual Data Pipeline (VDP), built on Actifio's solutions, to accelerate the modernization, development and evolution of new data-driven applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Achieved Platinum partner status in the Oracle PartnerNetwork, and Oracle Exadata Optimized status, underlining the reliance of many global enterprises on Actifio for accelerating data access for test data management and accelerating backup and recovery times for Oracle databases

The only vendor named to both the CRN Cloud 100 and CRN Big Data 100 lists, which help solution providers partner with the best technologies in these high-growth markets

Named for the third year in a row to JMP Securities' "Elite 80" list of the hottest, most strategically positioned private companies in the cybersecurity, data management and IT infrastructure industries

Ash Ashutosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Years after we pioneered the concept, the market for copy data management has become mainstream as enterprises adopt data-driven transformation initiatives, accelerated by the adoption of public cloud. We have the unique advantage of being a pioneer and the only pure-play software company in the space, leading to partnership opportunities with on-premises and cloud infrastructure vendors. Business results from these partnerships are accelerating broader adoption of copy data management solutions by global enterprises. Our all-around strong first quarter results have laid the foundation for a very strong year."

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure… as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

