CloudApp announces templates, partnerships with Slack and Atlassian, and SOC2 Type 2 certification.

Templates : enable its community to save customizations or buttons used for a screenshot, video, or GIF to use in the future. It has also provided to its community several templates to use to help them with using CloudApp videos for sales outreach, customer support connections, and product demos.

Slack integration: allows videos created with CloudApp to be viewed instantly within Slack as an in-line playable video. This will help even more asynchronous work move forward and CloudApp to move where its user base works.

Atlassian Jira and Confluence integration: you can now share a CloudApp link and get a full, beautiful embed with just a single click. You'll be able to choose to see just the link, or you can view the content right inside your workflow.

SOC2 Type 2 Certification: brings added security to CloudApp's Enterprise leading platform.

"With templates, our customers will be able to move even faster with their visual communication. They'll be able to apply proven pre-saved settings to videos, screenshots, and GIFs they created with CloudApp to get their point across and help solve a customer problem instantly," Said Scott Smith, CEO of CloudApp. "We are also thrilled to bring CloudApp to where our community collaborates with Slack and Atlassian partnerships."

New features for CloudApp

The newly released version of its popular screen recorder, screenshot, and GIF creation tool is downloadable for PC, Mac, iOS, and Chrome.

About CloudApp

CloudApp is the premier provider of visual communication for the workplace. This high growth video solution creates a collaborative space for capturing instantly shareable videos, GIFs, and screenshots. a near 5-star business user rating from G2, Trust Radius, and Gartner Peer Insights. Using its combination of screen recording, screenshot tool, and GIF maker tools and with its integrations with workflow tools Zendesk, Asana, Microsoft, Adobe, Drift, and others it is uniquely positioned as an indispensable video led enterprise solution.

To learn more visit www.getcloudapp.com

