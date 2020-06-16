Cloudbeds' Global Sentiment Survey of Independent Hoteliers Reveals That Caution Remains but 64% Expect Doors to be Open by August

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbeds, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for more than 20,000 hotels, hostels, and vacation rentals across the globe, released the results of a sentiment survey with responses from more than 1,000 independent owners and operators across 65 countries.

The goal of the survey is to equip Cloudbeds' customer base with key market level indicators that will be integral to decisions they make as part of their recovery plans moving forward. The survey incorporated everything from the timing of restriction liftings to demand channels. In addition to the sentiment survey, Cloudbeds released a robust market insights dashboard to help customers anticipate demand and plan for the future by observing occupancy, booking, and cancellation trends on a country by country basis.

The majority, 64%, said they expected to be open by late August, indicating that the upcoming summer months could be saved and serve as the launchpad towards a long- term full recovery for independent lodging properties. Additional key indicators from the survey pointed to 32% of the properties that responded are currently fully open.

Anticipating the next 12 months, compared to pre-COVID, the responses are consistent with emerging demand data and growing optimism that the industry will continue on the path to returning to 2019 levels over the next 18 months:

Reservations trends :

: 43% expected to have more local travelers visiting their properties than in the prior year and 22% expected to have about the same



35% expected to have fewer local travelers visiting their properties than in the prior year



Regarding guests from international destinations, the vast majority, 78%, expected to have fewer than the year before, however, further changes to restrictions would change this sentiment

Regional trends:

North American, Central Asian and Oceania properties responded with moderate optimism, expecting to increase their reservations through the balance of 2020



Latin American, European, and Southeast Asian properties responded with a more reserved outlook, not expecting their reservations to increase until early 2021



The global average for optimism remained neutral

Trends by property type

Boutique Hotels, Flat Hotels, Campgrounds, and Vacation Rentals have a mostly positive outlook



Independent Hotels, Motels and B&B's have a neutral to a positive outlook



Hostels, Resorts, and group-oriented properties have a mostly negative outlook

Direct bookings represented 43% of expected reservations. OTA reservations were estimated to account for 49%

Cloudbeds will continue to monitor key indicators of recovery across all markets where they have customers. Learn more here .

ABOUT CLOUDBEDS

Cloudbeds is the fastest growing hospitality management software suite in the world, providing tools to manage properties of all types and sizes - building revenue, driving bookings, and increasing operational efficiencies. Trusted by more than 20,000 hotels, hostels, inns, and alternative accommodations in more than 155 countries, the Cloudbeds suite includes a powerful PMS , a leading Channel Manager , and a conversion-driven Booking Engine . Through access to 300+ integrations available via the marketplace, Cloudbeds helps properties unify their management, reservations, and booking systems, grow revenue, and automate workflows with confidence and ease. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has expanded to more than 400 people with local teams in 40 countries.

For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

Contact: Paul Kesman, MFC PR

(248) 321.2035/[email protected]

SOURCE Cloudbeds

Related Links

http://www.cloudbeds.com

