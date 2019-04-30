CloudBees, Crave.io, FPT Software, and Github join Automotive Grade Linux to Support Shared Technology Development for In-Car Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for connected car technologies, has announced that CloudBees, Crave.io, FPT Software, and Github have joined AGL.

"As we dive into the second quarter of this year, we are thrilled to see our community grow and flourish," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. "The traction we are experiencing can be seen through new members as well as the growing number of AGL-based products and services coming to market. We are happy to welcome our new members and look forward to leveraging their expertise as we continue to build out new features and functionalities on the AGL platform."

AGL is an open source project at the Linux Foundation that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open, shared software platform for all technology in the vehicle, from infotainment to autonomous driving. Sharing a single software platform across the industry reduces fragmentation and accelerates time-to-market by encouraging the growth of a global ecosystem of developers and application providers that can build a product once and have it work for multiple automakers.

New Member Quotes:

CloudBees

"CloudBees is excited to support the development and adoption of the 'connected car' as members of the Automotive Grade Linux open source project under the Linux Foundation," said Anders Wallgren, Vice President of Technology Strategy, CloudBees. "Bringing continuous software delivery management expertise for build and test optimization will help the automotive industry – now highly predicated on rapid innovation – to accelerate time to market of new technologies by eliminating wait times for build and test cycles."

FPT Software

"FPT's mission is to offer comprehensive automotive services and solutions that facilitate the use of infotainment, telematics and autonomous driving," said Mr. Nguyen Duc Kinh, Director of Automotive and Manufacturing industry, FPT Software. "We yearn to collaborate and contribute to the world's largest open collaboration communities to jointly develop the next-gen technologies of Connected Car."

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at the Linux Foundation. Learn more at automotivelinux.org.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at LinuxFoundation.org.

