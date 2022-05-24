Cloudbet Expects Crypto Betting To Reach All-Time High For Champions League Final

Bullish prediction from crypto gaming pioneer comes even amid slump in cryptocurrencies



WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant global increase in crypto sports betting has set the stage for the 2022 Champions League Final to become the biggest Bitcoin sports betting event in history.

Next Saturday's showpiece is the world's biggest club soccer game, with over 700 million fans tuning in to the 2021 edition (per Front Office Sports). This year's final, to be contested between traditional European powerhouses Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France on Saturday, May 28, is expected to draw an even bigger audience—and an unprecedented level of crypto betting activity.

These expectations come against the backdrop of a crypto betting market that is developing at a significantly faster rate than its traditional currency counterpart. According to software developer Softswiss, cryptocurrency use in sports betting increased 116.7% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 60% growth in overall sports betting.

And despite the recent slump in the value of cryptocurrencies, data from crypto betting pioneer Cloudbet suggest that it has not erased customers' desire to bet: Turnover has largely held steady - and in the case of casino spending, may even be increasing.

"As two of the biggest teams in the world meet in the most-watched club match on the planet, we anticipate the busiest day ever for crypto betting," said Cloudbet Director Leandro Rossi. "It's clear the Bitcoin betting boom will continue despite the sector's setbacks, and that an increasing number of bettors are reaping the benefits of the decentralized blockchain model. "The array of Champions League markets available at Cloudbet represent a tangible opportunity for users to grow the size of their Bitcoin investments.

"In the four years since Liverpool's last Champions League Final against Real, the Bitcoin market has grown exponentially, offering tremendous potential returns for soccer fans despite recent market fluctuations."

On that day, May 26, 2018, Bitcoin was trading at $8,500. Even after the recent crypto slump, that coin is still up by over 250% in the current market, offering incredible value to those who have held Bitcoin since that match.

Cloudbet has a full slate of Champions League Final markets for Bitcoin, including full-time result, Asian Handicap, and Both Teams To Score.

