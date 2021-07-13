Cloudbyz expands its presence in Canada with an office in Toronto

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbyz is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Toronto, Canada. As a leading e-Clinical solutions provider for the clinical research industry, Cloudbyz aims to establish its presence in the Canadian market by working collaboratively with Canada's research institutes, patients and health innovation organizations. With the expansion into the Canadian market, Cloudbyz offers tremendous benefits to its existing clients while making its innovative products available to a much larger, untapped market.

Canada offers enormous competitive advantages such as strong government support with a significant investment in health research funding, high ethical and safety standards and a pool of research physicians credited with major medical discoveries and innovations. The new office in Toronto, Canada, gives Cloudbyz a formidable advantage in its strategic positioning to address the demand of emerging markets in the clinical research industry.

Dinesh Kashyap, CEO of Cloudbyz stated, "We are looking forward to supporting a vast network of organizations in the clinical trials sector in Canada. Our new office in Toronto, Canada gives us the opportunity to expand our global footprint and provide better service and products to our clients". He added, "With our cutting-edge and innovative solutions, Cloudbyz offers a massive ecosystem of products for efficient conduct of clinical trials, helping bring better medicines for patients to the market, faster."

Canada is a promising leader in the domain of scientific research with a diverse patient population, educated labour force, a network of research institutes, CROs, hospitals and trial sites and a huge concentration of medical devices, biotechnology and digital health companies. Canada is a global leader in cancer, stem cell and cardiovascular disease research.

About Cloudbyz

Cloudbyz is a fast-growing integrated Clinical Research and development solution provider with integrated capabilities covering Clinical Trial Management Solution (CTMS), Patient Recruitment , eTMF , EDC, eConsent , ePRO, eCOA, Decentralized and Virtual trials and Safety & Pharmacovigilance . Cloudbyz Clinical Research solutions are built 100% native on the Salesforce platform. Cloudbyz innovative and end to end clinical research solutions help organizations to achieve innovation, agility, improve collaboration and efficiency. For more information visit www.cloudbyz.com . Follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloudbyz/ , Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cloudbyz or on Twitter @Cloudbyz

