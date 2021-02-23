Cloudbyz Is now an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certified Company

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbyz, a pioneer in cloud-based SaaS products for Clinical Trial Management, Pharmacovigilance and Project Portfolio Management, has recently been certified with ISO/IEC 27001:2013. The certification was awarded post extensive audit process conducted by Bureau Veritas (India) Pvt. Ltd, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification. This achievement represents Cloudbyz's commitment to the highest levels of information security management across its operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Kashyap - CEO of Cloudbyz, stated, "We are proud to have earned the ISO 27001:2013 certification in the very first attempt. It further strengthens our primary objective of ensuring information security comprehensively through streamlined processes and controls. Also, it demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding sensitive information of customers, partners and employees."

He further added, "The ISO 27001:2013 certification is a formidable proof of our constant efforts to align with the industry-benchmarked information security standards and guidelines. We will endeavor to strive consistently for matching and even exceeding the expectations of our clientele."

Cloudbyz's ISMS is tailored to deliver proactive identification and management of risks to information assets throughout the organization's growth. Additionally, this also safeguards stakeholders' interest through the placement of a formalized and systematic approach in information security policy control for confidentiality, integrity, and usage of corporate and personal data. Cloudbyz has also implemented security-by-design product development, data encryption, adverse situation recovery plans, and vulnerability management for sustainable business continuity.

Cloudbyz looks forward to aligning with the ever-evolving industry and geographical requirements and demonstrating an organized approach to end-to-end Information security management. This certification lays a strong foundation of assurance for the company to continue delivering innovative and secure solutions to customers.

About the Company

Cloudbyz is positioned as a reliable and innovative cloud-based solution provider with a customer-centric approach and assurance for the highest security parameters for flexible cloud deployments and environments as a whole. The company offers a portfolio of end-to-end SaaS solutions including clinical trial management solutions, Decentralized Clinical Trials Management solutions, Clinical Trial budget & financial management, patient recruitment, risk-based monitoring, and project portfolio management among others.

Dinesh Kashyap, Founder & CEO, Cloudbyz.com

4320 Winfield Road, Suite 200, Warrenville, IL 60555 USA

Phone: +1 (312)-763-8040

Email: [email protected]com

www.cloudbyz.com

SOURCE Cloudbyz

Related Links

https://www.cloudbyz.com

