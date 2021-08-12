Cloudbyz Launches Decentralized Clinical Trial Solutions

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbyz has launched Decentralized Clinical Trial Solutions (DCT). The DCT solution focuses on providing benefits for clinical sites, sponsors, CROs, and patients involved with clinical trials.

Cloudbyz DCT solution has been custom designed for the organisations involved in clinical trials while addressing their important concerns.

Capabilities of Cloudbyz Decentralized Clinical Trial Solutions

Cloudbyz Decentralized clinical trial solutions have the capability for resolving the barriers of time and money. The functions of Cloudbyz DCT solutions help clinical trial companies to expand their pool of participants and add value to trials through improving safety monitoring, patient recruitment campaigns, Source data verifications, patient education, and pre-screening.

Cloudbyz DCT solution built on the Salesforce platform is a unique product with improved digital capabilities throughout clinical trial lifecycles. It includes smart features such as remote monitoring & SDV, eConsent, EDC, eTMF, eCRF, virtual patient recruitment etc.

Cloudbyz DCT solution has been tailored as a comprehensive answer for all the needs of clinical trial management stakeholders (CRO, Patients, Sponsors, Sites). It includes features for pre-screening of patients, recruitment of investigators, and monitoring study budget and payments. The DCT solution also offers all essential CTMS functionalities such as informed patient consent, eCRF, ePRO, patient health data capture and monitoring, and eTMF compliance.

About Cloudbyz

Cloudbyz is a fast-growing integrated Clinical Research and development solution provider with integrated capabilities covering Clinical Trial Management Solution (CTMS), Patient Recruitment , eTMF , EDC, eConsent , ePRO, eCOA, Decentralized and Virtual trials and Safety & Pharmacovigilance . Cloudbyz Clinical Research solutions are built 100% native on the Salesforce platform. Cloudbyz innovative and end to end clinical research solutions help organizations to achieve innovation, agility, improve collaboration and efficiency. For more information visit www.cloudbyz.com . Follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloudbyz/ , Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cloudbyz or on Twitter @Cloudbyz

Dinesh Kashyap, Founder & CEO, cloudbyz.com

Phone: +1 (312)-763-8040

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cloudbyz

