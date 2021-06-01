Cloudera Agrees to Acquire SaaS Companies Datacoral and Cazena

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Datacoral and Cazena in two separate transactions. The additions of Datacoral and Cazena will support the evolution of Cloudera's public cloud offering and expand Cloudera's market opportunity as the company moves beyond big data to self-service. The two acquisitions mark an important milestone as Cloudera continues to execute its strategic plan to build a leader in the hybrid cloud space.

Rob Bearden, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudera, said: "The acquisitions will enable Cloudera to usher in a new era of low-code, no-code self-service by automating complex operations – enabling our customers to focus on getting value from their data rather than configuring, operating and managing the underlying infrastructure. Both businesses will enable our combined customers to enjoy a reduction in complexity and faster time to value for their data initiatives, leading to improved insights, faster innovation, and stronger engagements with their customers and partners."

Datacoral's fully managed service powers fast and easy data transformations and integrations for any type of data via a robust multi-tenant SaaS architecture that runs in the cloud. Datacoral is flexible, easy-to-use, and secure, and its future-proof no-code connectors enable customers to extract data from a wide range of popular data sources. Multi-level transformations are automatically orchestrated using just SQL, and only a few clicks are required to set up end-to-end data pipelines that go from ingestion to transformation to publishing. Datacoral adds an easy-to-use SaaS platform to the Cloudera CDP portfolio that provides simple, reliable access to more than 80 common data sources. Since no engineering is needed, customers can spend more time focused on analyzing and improving their businesses.

"The combination of Cloudera's robust platform with a cloud-native, ETL solution like Datacoral, offers a powerful solution to today's self-service analytics challenge," said Datacoral Founder and CEO Raghotham Murthy, who built out Facebook's data infrastructure during its explosive growth years of 2008-2013. "I'm very excited to be joining the Cloudera team to help the no-code, low-code era become a reality."

Cazena powers instant cloud data lakes, making it possible to accelerate time to analytics and AI/ML from months to minutes. Cazena's SaaS platform includes end-to-end infrastructure and orchestration, so customers get a fully-managed, continuous operations model that delivers guaranteed security and performance 24x7. Cazena was founded by the visionary team behind the Netezza data warehouse appliance and represents a critical evolution from reporting-oriented data warehouses to innovation-focused data lakes. Purpose-built and optimized for the cloud, Cazena's SaaS offerings enable Cloudera customers to easily and cost-effectively migrate to CDP for Public Cloud.

"Extending the Cloudera platform to a SaaS delivery model fulfills Cazena's vision of enabling businesses to easily speed up their time to insight by focusing on their data rather than operating the infrastructure necessary to manage it – we make CDP easier to operate and consume for all enterprises," said Cazena Founder and CEO Prat Moghe. "I look forward to working with the Cloudera team to offer a simplified experience that helps customers use all their data faster and more effectively."

The acquisitions are expected to close in Cloudera's current fiscal 2022 second quarter, ending July 31, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Datacoral

Datacoral offers a cloud-native, no-code data integration and data pipeline platform. With over 80 connectors to integrate and transform data from APIs and databases into data lakes and data warehouses, Datacoral enables data-driven innovators, including Greenhouse, Substack, Frame.io, Betterment, and Flexport to gain value from their data, and support their complex, and constantly evolving, data pipeline needs. Datacoral was founded in 2016, is based in San Francisco, and is built as an AWS-native, serverless, data platform.

About Cazena

Cazena makes cloud data lakes easy for all enterprises. Cazena's Instant Cloud Data Lake accelerates time-to-analytics and AI/ML from months to minutes. Powered by its patented and fully-automated Open SaaS Data platform, Cazena delivers the first SaaS experience for data lakes – zero operations required. Founded by Netezza leaders, Cazena is revolutionizing cloud data lakes. Experience your Instant Data Lake at Cazena.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release address a variety of subjects, including statements about our short-term and long-term assumptions, goals and targets. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, competitive pressures and pricing declines, intellectual property infringement claims, the impact of and uncertainties related to COVID-19, and other risks or uncertainties that are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in our other SEC filings. You can obtain copies of our SEC filings on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, these forward-looking statements involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impact of COVID-19 on our business and global economic conditions. Many of these assumptions relate to matters that are beyond our control and changing rapidly, including, but not limited to, the timeframes for and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of our sales cycles, particularly for customers in certain industries highly affected by COVID-19. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

