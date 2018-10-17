Cloudera and Hortonworks Announce Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Proposed Merger

The termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the merger, which remains subject to other closing conditions in the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated as of October 3, 2018, by and among Cloudera, Inc., Surf Merger Corporation, and Hortonworks, Inc. Cloudera and Hortonworks plan to hold their respective shareholder meetings to vote on the proposed merger in late December 2018 with the completion of the merger to follow soon thereafter.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. We deliver the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud. The world's largest enterprises trust Cloudera to help solve their most challenging business problems. Learn more at cloudera.com .

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions that deliver actionable intelligence from any type of data for over half of the Fortune 100. Hortonworks is committed to driving innovation in open source communities, providing unique value to enterprise customers. Along with its partners, Hortonworks provides technology, expertise and support so that enterprise customers can adopt a modern data architecture. For more information, visit hortonworks.com .

Hortonworks is a registered trademark or trademark of Hortonworks, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: (i) Cloudera or Hortonworks may be unable to obtain stockholder approval as required for the merger; (ii) other conditions to the closing of the merger may not be satisfied; (iii) the merger may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; (iv) the effect of the announcement of the merger on the ability of Cloudera or Hortonworks to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and others with whom Cloudera or Hortonworks does business, or on Cloudera's or Hortonworks' operating results and business generally; (v) Cloudera's or Hortonworks' respective businesses may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the merger and disruption of management's attention due to the merger; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the merger; (vii) Cloudera or Hortonworks may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (viii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (ix) risks that the merger disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the merger; and (x) other risks to consummation of the merger, including the risk that the merger will not be consummated within the expected time period or at all. Additional factors that may affect the future results of Cloudera and Hortonworks are set forth in their respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a joint proxy statement/prospectus of Cloudera and Hortonworks initially filed by Cloudera on November 5, 2018, and as further amended on November 16, 2018, and each of Cloudera's and Hortonworks' most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. See in particular Item 1A of Part II of Cloudera's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 under the heading "Risk Factors" and Item 1A of Part II of Hortonworks' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 under the heading "Risk Factors." The risks and uncertainties described above and in the registration statement and Cloudera's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Hortonworks' most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q are not exclusive and further information concerning Cloudera and Hortonworks and their respective businesses, including factors that potentially could materially affect its business, financial condition or operating results, may emerge from time to time. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating these forward-looking statements. Readers should also carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that Cloudera and Hortonworks file from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Cloudera and Hortonworks assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed merger or otherwise. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

In connection with the proposed merger between Cloudera and Hortonworks, Cloudera initially filed a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a joint proxy statement/prospectus of Cloudera and Hortonworks on November 5, 2018, as further amended on November 16, 2018. Additionally, Cloudera and Hortonworks intend to file with the SEC other materials in connection with the proposed merger with the SEC, including the definitive join proxy statement/prospectus. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, CLOUDERA'S AND HORTONWORKS' RESPECTIVE STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS IN ITS ENTIRETY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY EACH OF CLOUDERA AND HORTONWORKS WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED MERGER OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain a free copy of the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus and other documents containing important information about Cloudera and Hortonworks, once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Cloudera and Hortonworks make available free of charge at www.cloudera.com and www.hortonworks.com, respectively (in the "Investor Relations" section), copies of materials they file with, or furnish to, the SEC. The contents of the websites referenced above are not deemed to be incorporated by reference into the registration statement or the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus.

This document does not constitute a solicitation of proxy, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. Cloudera, Hortonworks and their respective directors, executive officers and certain employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Cloudera and Hortonworks in connection with the proposed merger. Information regarding the special interests of these directors and executive officers in the proposed merger is included in the joint proxy statement/prospectus referred to above and will be included in the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available. Security holders may also obtain information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of Cloudera's directors and executive officers in Cloudera's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on April 4, 2018, and its definitive proxy statement for the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on May 16, 2018. Security holders may obtain information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of Hortonworks' directors and executive officers in Hortonworks' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the SEC on March 15, 2018, and its definitive proxy statement for the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 24, 2018. To the extent the holdings of Cloudera securities by Cloudera's directors and executive officers or the holdings of Hortonworks securities by Hortonworks' directors and executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in Cloudera's or Hortonworks' respective proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of such individuals in the proposed merger will be included in the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed merger when it is filed with the SEC. These documents (when available) may be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, Cloudera's website at www.cloudera.com and Hortonworks' website at www.hortonworks.com. The contents of the websites referenced above are not deemed to be incorporated by reference into the registration statement or the joint proxy statement/prospectus.

