Cloudera Announces Winners of the Annual Data Impact Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera , (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the winners of its annual Data Impact awards. Since 2013, the Data Impact Awards have recognized organizations whose data projects deliver substantial benefits to technology, science, health, lifestyle, and the community, across a wide variety of industries and geographies. Winners have been selected across eight different categories, including a new award recognizing a customer that has consistently achieved transformation of their business.

As the landscape continues to change and technologies such as data science, machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI continue to evolve, the world is becoming increasingly data driven. This shift will disrupt every industry, but will open the door to innovation. Problems that were previously seen as impossible to solve are now becoming easier to tackle in real-time with limitless amounts of data and an increased ability to harness it. The Data Impact Award winners show what can be accomplished when data powers decision making, leading to better business outcomes.

"Each of the winners brings to life the development and investment that we put into our products to show the world what is possible when the power of data is unlocked," said Anupam Singh, chief customer officer at Cloudera. "Congratulations to all of the Data Impact Award winners for showcasing data-driven innovation, problem-solving and proven real-world impact."

Cloudera is proud to announce the 2020 Data Impact Awards winners:

Connect the Data Lifecycle : Globe Telecom - Raising experience standards and helping customers live enhanced mobile lifestyles

: Globe Telecom - Raising experience standards and helping customers live enhanced mobile lifestyles Data Champions : OVO (PT Visionet Internasional) - Using advanced, intelligent data analytics and machine learning to increase customer conversion rates

: OVO (PT Visionet Internasional) - Using advanced, intelligent data analytics and machine learning to increase customer conversion rates Data for Enterprise AI : Experian BIS - Improving the accuracy of commercial data aggregation with data science and machine learning

: Experian BIS - Improving the accuracy of commercial data aggregation with data science and machine learning Enterprise Data Cloud : West Midlands Police - WMP public cloud data platform allows fast data insights and positive community interventions

: West Midlands Police - WMP public cloud data platform allows fast data insights and positive community interventions Data Security & Governance : Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany - Established a data governance framework with their data lake to discover, analyze, store, mine and govern relevant data

: Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, - Established a data governance framework with their data lake to discover, analyze, store, mine and govern relevant data Industry Transformation : Telkomsel - Ingesting 25TB of data daily to provide advanced customer analytics in real-time

: Telkomsel - Ingesting 25TB of data daily to provide advanced customer analytics in real-time Data for Good : Rush University Medical Center - Built a data pipeline to give clinicians fast access to real-time patient data and prediction models in response to COVID-19

: Medical Center - Built a data pipeline to give clinicians fast access to real-time patient data and prediction models in response to COVID-19 Data Impact Achievement: United Overseas Bank - Digital transformation to achieve increased revenues, higher productivity, lower risk and accelerated innovation

"It has been an absolute pleasure judging the Data Impact Awards this year. It is really reassuring to see across all of the nominees that companies are identifying clear paths to success, even in a difficult climate, when they are putting data at the heart of their transformation initiatives," said Nick McQuire, Vice President, Enterprise Research, CCS Insight. "What stood out for me is the sheer level of transformation we are seeing across industries and across businesses - and at the heart of that is data. But the most important thing that stood out to me this year, was the level of business benefits we are now starting to see companies report with respect to their data projects."

Nominations are evaluated by a panel of independent thought-leaders and expert industry analysts, who then select the finalists and winners. The winners exemplify the most-cutting edge data projects and represent innovation and leadership in their respective industries

To learn more about the winning use cases, visit the Cloudera blog here .

