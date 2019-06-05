Cloudera (CLDR) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Cloudera, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Cloudera, Inc. ("Cloudera") (NYSE: CLDR) for violations of federal securities laws.

On June 5, 2019, after the market closed, Cloudera issued two press releases:

The Company reported results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended April 30, 2019, and guidance for the second quarter. For the fiscal second quarter, the company is projecting revenue in the range from $180 million to $183 million , falling short of the recent Street consensus estimate for $188.5 million . For the full year, Cloudera sees revenue in the range from $745 million to $765 million , far short of the consensus estimate for $844.7 million . Cloudera announced the retirement of CEO Tom Reilly , effective July 31 .

Following this news, Cloudera stock fell 31.82% in after-hours trading on June 5, 2018.

The investigation will seek to determine if Cloudera made false and misleading statements that overstated the value of the business. If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your Cloudera investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

