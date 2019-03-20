Cloudera Congratulates 2019 European Data Heroes Award Winners

BARCELONA, Spain, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAWORKS SUMMIT -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the winners of the 2019 European Data Heroes Awards. The awards recognize Cloudera customers who have significantly transformed their enterprise by adopting modern data architectures across hybrid and multi-cloud, and solve complex data management and analytic use cases that span from the Edge to AI. Each winner exemplified outstanding achievements and real business value derived from data powered by Cloudera technologies.

The winners were recognized yesterday at a Cloudera gala preceding DataWorks Summit Barcelona .

"The data projects that have shaped the business landscape during the past year are truly impressive," said Stephen Line, Vice President of EMEA, Cloudera. "Our European Data Heroes are a testament to how modern data architectures are transforming the experience of customers and generating previously unobtainable business outcomes. We're inspired to be collaborating with teams that are driving innovation and extending the boundaries of what is possible with data."

A panel of industry experts selected the following as 2019 European winners:

Data Visionary Award – Team at KPN

This category recognizes the potential of Big Data to transform an organization and leads the business to turn that vision into reality. The winner has shown tangible business outcomes, such as new revenue streams or improvements to customer satisfaction. KPN uses Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks DataFlow (HDF) and machine learning to manage the digital transformation of its business end-to-end and improve the customer experience.

Data Architect – Team at Credit Agricole

This category recognizes a team that seamlessly and creatively integrates Cloudera technologies into their organization's infrastructure. The winner has shown how they optimized their modern data architecture. Credit Agricole uses HDP to provide high volume data integrity across the cash management businesses, improving overall processes. The platform also enables disaster recovery for risk management.

Data Scientist – Team at T-Mobile Austria

This category recognizes an organization that has improved analytics, delivered new actionable intelligence, or designed systems for distributed deep learning and artificial intelligence to the organization's business and customers. T-Mobile Austria uses HDP to process and analyze customer data that could indicate trending network issues. This helps mitigate value at risk, and ranked them first in the Connect Test by P3 Communications.

HCC Community Champion – Team at Orange

This category recognizes a team that is instrumental in contributing to the community, sharing their expertise and best practices as an organization, and helping other Cloudera customers be successful. Orange uses HDP and HDF to increase the network collection of data to improve the customer experience by increasing mobile data insights.

Cloudera thanks the judging panel of industry experts who selected the winners, including big data thought leader Bernard Marr, Computer Weekly journalist Brian McKenna and industry analyst Philip Howard from Bloor Research.

