Cloudera Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

- Merger with Hortonworks complete

- Q4 adjusted annualized recurring revenue up 24% year-over-year

- Operating cash flow positive for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, ended January 31, 2019. Total revenue was $144.5 million, an increase of 37% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Subscription revenue was $123.0 million, an increase of 42% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

"Our strong fourth quarter results showcase how customers are already embracing the new Cloudera's vision, as evidenced by early cross-sell motions to deliver data management and analytics from the Edge to AI," said Tom Reilly, chief executive officer, Cloudera. "Having completed the merger with Hortonworks, we are now squarely focused on delivering a powerful combined, integrated platform purpose-built for enterprise customers. Enterprises want an enterprise data cloud, which offers the flexibility of both hybrid and multi-cloud delivery, as well as the versatility of multi-function analytics, all with common security and governance. As the open source data management and analytics standard, we believe Cloudera is uniquely positioned to deliver these capabilities at the data layer, bring the enterprise data cloud to our more than 2,000 customers and lead this new market."

The merger with Hortonworks closed on January 3, 2019. As such, there is no comparative year-over-year financial information for the combined company. Unless otherwise stated, the information presented is on a combined company basis under ASC 6061 and ASC 340-402.

GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $87.0 million. For reference, GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $38.1 million for standalone Cloudera.

Non-GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $30.2 million. For reference, non-GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $9.0 million for standalone Cloudera.

Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $40.2 million. For reference, operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was negative $22.0 million for standalone Cloudera.

GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.45 per share, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 190.4 million shares. For reference, GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $0.25 per share for standalone Cloudera, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 142.9 million shares.

Non-GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.15 per share, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 190.4 million shares. For reference, non-GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $0.05 per share for standalone Cloudera, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 142.9 million shares.

For fiscal year 2019, total revenue was $479.9 million and subscription revenue was $406.3 million. The Hortonworks business, which closed its fiscal year on December 31, 2018, and its books as a standalone entity on January 2, 2019, contributed $15 million of subscription revenue to the combined company's results in fiscal year 2019. For reference, standalone Cloudera year-over-year subscription revenue growth for fiscal year 2019 was 29%.

GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2019 was $193.8 million. For reference, GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2018 was $374.2 million for standalone Cloudera.

Non-GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2019 was $67.3 million. For reference, non-GAAP loss from operations fiscal year 2018 was $80.4 million for standalone Cloudera.

Operating cash flow for fiscal year 2019 was $34.3 million. For reference, operating cash flow for fiscal year 2018 was negative $42.3 million for standalone Cloudera.

GAAP net loss per share for fiscal year 2019 was $1.21 per share, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 159.8 million shares. For reference, GAAP net loss per share for fiscal year 2018 was $3.24 per share for standalone Cloudera, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 114.1 million shares.

Non-GAAP net loss per share for fiscal year 2019 was $0.41 per share, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 159.8 million shares. For reference, non-GAAP net loss per share for fiscal year 2018 was $0.57 per share for standalone Cloudera, based on non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding of 133.1 million shares.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading Non‑GAAP Financial Measures. See financial statement tables below for additional information regarding historical and forward-looking stock-based compensation expenses and shares outstanding.

As of January 31, 2019, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $540.6 million.

Recent Business and Financial Highlights

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019:

  • Adjusted annualized recurring revenue was $680.6 million, representing 24% year-over-year growth
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 88%
  • Operating cash flow was $40.2 million, including $23.0 million of merger-related payments
  • Customers with annual recurring revenue greater than $100,000 were 976, up more than 85 in the period from October 3 (merger announcement) to January 31, 2019 
  • Completed merger with Hortonworks, creating an open-source powerhouse to build the industry's first enterprise data cloud from the Edge to AI
  • Cloudera was named among Leaders in Cloud Hadoop/Spark Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm  

Full Year Fiscal 2019:

  • Total revenue was $479.9 million
  • Subscription revenue was $406.3 million
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the year was 88%
  • Operating cash flow was positive for the fiscal year, a full year ahead of schedule

Business Outlook

The outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, ending April 30, 2019, is:

  • Total revenue in the range of $187 million to $190 million
  • Subscription revenue in the range of $154 million to $156 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.25 to $0.22 per share
  • Weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 271 million shares

The outlook for fiscal 2020, ending January 31, 2020, is:

  • Total revenue in the range of $835 million to $855 million, representing approximately 76% year-over-year growth
  • Subscription revenue in the range of $695 million to $705 million, representing approximately 72% year-over-year growth
  • Operating cash flow in the range of negative $40 million to negative $30 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.36 to $0.32 per share
  • Weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 279 million shares
  • Adjusted ARR of $800 million to $825 million, representing 18% to 21% year-over-year growth

1 Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

2 ASC 340-40 "Other Assets and Deferred Costs - Contracts with Customers"

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release address a variety of subjects, including anticipated benefits from the merger with Hortonworks and our "Business Outlook" for our first quarter of fiscal 2020 and our full year fiscal 2020 operating results. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, competitive pressures and pricing declines, intellectual property infringement claims, and other risks or uncertainties that are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in our other SEC filings, including in a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a joint proxy statement/prospectus of Cloudera and Hortonworks. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report all financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the results of our operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by us include non-GAAP subscription gross margins, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, and historical and forward-looking non-GAAP net loss per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, acquisition- and disposition-related expenses (if any), and amortization of acquired intangible assets from the Cloudera unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations. In addition, we use non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding to calculate non-GAAP net loss per share. This non-GAAP measure includes the impact of anti-dilutive restricted stock units and stock options outstanding, on a weighted basis.

For a description of these items, including the reasons why management adjusts for them, and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" as well as the related tables that precede it. We may consider whether other significant non-recurring items that arise in the future should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures we use.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results or future outlook. Management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results, as well as when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We use these non‑GAAP financial measures in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate comparisons of our performance to prior periods.

Adjusted Annualized Recurring Revenue

Adjusted annualized recurring revenue ("adjusted ARR") is a non-GAAP performance metric, which we will use to assess the health and trajectory of our business. We intend to disclose contracted quarter-end ARR when all information becomes available. Until this work can be completed, we are providing annualized recurring revenue based on reported subscription revenue, or adjusted ARR. Adjusted ARR equals quarterly GAAP subscription revenue adjusted to (1) add Hortonworks' quarterly results, (2) subtract Hortonworks' post-merger results (in the case of Q4 fiscal 2019 only), (3) reverse the effects of purchase price adjustments, and (4) subtract non-recurring partner-related revenue and subscription revenue with certain related parties, multiplied by four quarters to annualize. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, and the comparative period a year ago, adjusted ARR, as reconciled to GAAP results, was as follows, in millions:

Fourth quarter of

Fourth quarter of


Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2018

GAAP quarterly subscription revenue

$

123.0

$

86.8

Adjustments for Hortonworks revenue, non-recurring partner revenue and revenue from related parties

$

47.2

(1)

$

50.0

(2)

Subtotal

$

170.2

$

136.8

Adjusted ARR

$

680.8

$

547.2



(1)

The adjustment amount related to Hortonworks represents the pre-merger Hortonworks quarterly subscription revenue for the three month period ended December 31, 2018 less the post-merger quarterly subscription revenue from Hortonworks from January 3, 2019 to January 31, 2019 included in the GAAP quarterly subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. This revenue amount is presented under ASC 606.


(2)

The adjustment amount related to Hortonworks represents the pre-merger Hortonworks quarterly subscription revenue for the three month period ended December 31, 2017. This revenue amount is presented under ASC 605 as Hortonworks adopted ASC 606 under the modified retrospective approach on January 1, 2018. The difference between ASC 606 and ASC 605 for this period is not material.

Cloudera, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

















Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue:






Subscription

$

123,015

$

86,828

$

406,333

$

302,617

Services

21,500

18,907

73,608

69,676

Total revenue

144,515

105,735

479,941

372,293

Cost of revenue:(1) (2)








Subscription

18,565

14,729

63,329

70,902

Services

22,090

18,098

72,785

87,133

Total cost of revenue

40,655

32,827

136,114

158,035

Gross profit

103,860

72,908

343,827

214,258

Operating expenses:(1) (2)






Research and development

52,787

38,925

173,814

215,695

Sales and marketing

82,918

56,520

253,164

287,196

General and administrative 

55,120

15,548

110,613

85,539

Total operating expenses

190,825

110,993

537,591

588,430

Loss from operations

(86,965)

(38,085)

(193,764)

(374,172)

Interest income, net

2,591

1,560

9,011

5,150

Other income (expense), net

676

1,080

(2,478)

1,429

Net loss before provision for income taxes

(83,698)

(35,445)

(187,231)

(367,593)

Provision for income taxes

(1,823)

(869)

(5,418)

(2,079)

Net loss

$

(85,521)

$

(36,314)

$

(192,649)

$

(369,672)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.45)

$

(0.25)

$

(1.21)

$

(3.24)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

190,408

142,857

159,816

114,141


(1)   Amounts include stock‑based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
















Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

  Cost of revenue – subscription

$

2,899

$

2,683

$

9,959

$

24,826

  Cost of revenue – services

3,952

3,429

11,492

31,843

  Research and development

15,428

10,004

41,430

100,143

  Sales and marketing

13,637

7,672

27,918

90,420

  General and administrative

13,718

4,538

26,566

42,774

    Total stock‑based compensation expense

$

49,634

$

28,326

$

117,365

$

290,006


(2)   Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows (in thousands):


















Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

  Cost of revenue – subscription

$

1,385

$

622

$

3,251

$

2,230

  Sales and marketing

5,773

178

5,878

1,493

  Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

7,158

$

800

$

9,129

$

3,723

Cloudera, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(as a percentage of total revenue)

(unaudited)














Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018








Revenue:






Subscription

85

%

82

%

85

%

81

%

Services

15

18

15

19

Total revenue

100

100

100

100

Cost of revenue:(1) (2)








Subscription

13

14

13

19

Services

15

17

15

23

Total cost of revenue

28

31

28

42

Gross profit

72

69

72

58

Operating expenses:(1) (2)






Research and development

37

37

36

58

Sales and marketing

57

53

53

77

General and administrative 

38

15

23

23

Total operating expenses

132

105

112

158

Loss from operations

(60)

(36)

(40)

(100)

Interest income, net

2

1

2

1

Other income (expense), net



1

(1)

1

Net loss before provision for income taxes

(58)

(33)

(39)

(98)

Provision for income taxes

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

Net loss

(59)

%

(34)

%

(40)

%

(99)

%

(1)   Amounts include stock‑based compensation expense as a percentage of total revenue as follows:













Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

  Cost of revenue – subscription

2

%

3

%

2

%

7

%

  Cost of revenue – services

3

3

2

9

  Research and development

11

9

9

27

  Sales and marketing

9

7

6

24

  General and administrative

9

4

6

11

  Total stock-based compensation expense

34

%

26

%

25

%

78

%

(2)   Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets as a percentage of total revenue as follows:














Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

  Cost of revenue – subscription

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

  Sales and marketing

4



1


  Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

5

%

1

%

2

%

1

%

Cloudera, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









January 31,
2019

January 31,
2018

ASSETS


CURRENT ASSETS:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

158,672

$

43,247

Short-term marketable securities

322,005

327,842

Accounts receivable, net

242,980

130,318

Contract assets

4,824

2,933

Deferred costs

32,100

22,278

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

38,281

31,470

Total current assets

798,862

558,088

Property and equipment, net

27,619

17,600

Marketable securities, noncurrent

56,541

71,580

Intangible assets, net

679,326

5,855

Goodwill

586,456

33,621

Deferred costs, noncurrent

36,913

37,703

Restricted cash

3,367

18,052

Other assets

7,559

9,312

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,196,643

$

751,811

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


CURRENT LIABILITIES:


Accounts payable

$

8,185

$

2,722

Accrued compensation

53,590

41,393

Other contract liabilities

17,177

9,284

Other accrued liabilities

24,548

12,971

Deferred revenue, current portion

390,965

210,577

Total current liabilities

494,465

276,947

Deferred revenue, less current portion

116,604

26,823

Other contract liabilities, less current portion

1,296

3,266

Other liabilities

22,209

16,601

TOTAL LIABILITIES

634,574

323,637

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:


Common stock

13

7

Additional paid-in capital

2,711,340

1,385,592

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(42)

(832)

Accumulated deficit

(1,149,242)

(956,593)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,562,069

428,174

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,196,643

$

751,811

Cloudera, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

















Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net loss

$

(85,521)

$

(36,314)

$

(192,649)

$

(369,672)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

9,669

2,407

17,428

12,102

Stock-based compensation

49,634

28,326

117,365

290,006

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities

(745)

(145)

(1,406)

512

Amortization of deferred costs

8,840

6,237

30,634

23,284

Gain on disposal of fixed assets

(3)



(25)

(111)

Release of deferred tax valuation allowance







(806)

Changes in assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable

16,070

(64,202)

54,231

(28,780)

Contract assets

(4,712)

(2,793)

(1,891)

(285)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

8,149

(10,735)

16,497

(16,194)

Deferred costs

(18,246)

(11,546)

(39,665)

(34,557)

Accounts payable

3,234

1,659

3,795

(667)

Accrued compensation

(10,928)

6,410

(17,962)

5,179

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,203

(1,323)

5,413

7,664

Total contract liabilities(*)

63,603

60,033

42,508

70,057

  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

40,247

(21,986)

34,273

(42,268)








CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

(93,823)

(106,172)

(462,737)

(620,329)

Sales of marketable securities and other investments

20,693

21,633

56,702

79,069

Maturities of marketable securities and other investments

89,275

87,820

435,478

321,552

Cash used in business combinations, net of cash acquired







(1,937)

Cash acquired in business combination

42,557



42,557


Capital expenditures

(766)

(3,949)

(10,086)

(12,954)

Proceeds from sale of equipment

16



45

145

  Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

57,952

(668)

61,959

(234,454)








CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Net proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering







237,422

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock in follow-on offering



(795)



46,008

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units

(7,736)

(9,278)

(16,218)

(59,781)

Proceeds from employee stock plans

3,084

12,452

21,844

23,673

  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(4,652)

2,379

5,626

247,322

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

508

727

(1,118)

1,067

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

94,055

(19,548)

100,740

(28,333)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period

67,984

80,847

61,299

89,632

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period

$

162,039

$

61,299

$

162,039

$

61,299








SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION






Cash paid for income taxes

$

1,706

$

854

$

4,775

$

2,694








SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

208

$

1,130

$

208

$

1,130

Fair value of common stock issued as consideration for business combinations

$

1,154,230

$



$

1,154,230

$

2,081

Fair value of share-based compensation awards assumed

$

48,197

$



$

48,197

$


Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock

$



$



$



$

657.687

(*) Total contract liabilities include deferred revenue, current and noncurrent and other contract liabilities, current and noncurrent.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the reasons stated under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above, which are generally applicable to each of the items Cloudera excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures, Cloudera believes it is appropriate to exclude or give effect to certain items for the following reasons:

  • Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures consistent with how we evaluate our operating results and prepare our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we focus on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such equity grants. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business.
  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures. Although the purchase accounting for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, our management team excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets when evaluating our operating results. Likewise, our management team excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business.
  • Assumed preferred stock conversion. For periods prior to the closing of our initial public offering (IPO) on May 3, 2017, we give effect to the automatic conversion of all outstanding shares of preferred stock to common stock, as if such conversion had occurred at the beginning of the period, in our calculations of non-GAAP weighted-average shares, diluted, and non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted. The inclusion of these shares facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business.
  • Assumed IPO issuance. We include the common shares issued in our IPO, on a weighted basis, as if the shares were issued on the date of our effectiveness. Our IPO was effective in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 and closed in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Cloudera, Inc.

Three Months Ended January 31, 2019

GAAP Results Reconciled to non-GAAP Results

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

















GAAP

Stock-based
compensation
expense

Amortization
of acquired
intangible
assets

Non-GAAP

Cost of revenue- Subscription

$

18,565

$

(2,899)

$

(1,385)

$

14,281

Subscription gross margin

85

%

2

%

1

%

88

%

Cost of revenue- Services

22,090

(3,952)



18,138

Services gross margin

(3)

%

18

%

%

16

%

Gross profit

103,860

6,851

1,385

112,096

Total gross margin

72

%

5

%

1

%

78

%

Research and development

52,787

(15,428)



37,359

Sales and marketing

82,918

(13,637)

(5,773)

63,508

General and administrative

55,120

(13,718)



41,402

Loss from operations

(86,965)

49,634

7,158

(30,173)

Operating margin

(60)

%

34

%

5

%

(21)

%

Net loss

(85,521)

49,634

7,158

(28,729)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.45)

$

0.26

$

0.04

$

(0.15)

Cloudera, Inc.

Three Months Ended January 31, 2018

GAAP Results Reconciled to non-GAAP Results

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) 

















GAAP

Stock-based
compensation
expense

Amortization
of acquired
intangible
assets

Non-GAAP

Cost of revenue- Subscription

$

14,729

$

(2,683)

$

(622)

$

11,424

Subscription gross margin

83

%

3

%

1

%

87

%

Cost of revenue- Services

18,098

(3,429)



14,669

Services gross margin

4

%

18

%

%

22

%

Gross profit

72,908

6,112

622

79,642

Total gross margin

69

%

6

%

1

%

75

%

Research and development

38,925

(10,004)



28,921

Sales and marketing

56,520

(7,672)

(178)

48,670

General and administrative

15,548

(4,538)



11,010

Loss from operations

(38,085)

28,326

800

(8,959)

Operating margin

(36)

%

27

%

1

%

(8)

%

Net loss

(36,314)

28,326

800

(7,188)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.25)

$

0.20