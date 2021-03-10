Cloudera Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

"Cloudera Data Platform demonstrated significant momentum in the quarter," said Rob Bearden, chief executive officer, Cloudera. "Customers migrating to CDP increased from about 10% of our customer base at the time we reported Q3 to more than 15% of our customer base today. Most impressively, ARR from CDP now exceeds $60 million of total ARR. The adoption of CDP for hybrid data cloud and data lifecycle use cases is what will drive future growth and we're very happy with this progress to date."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $51.6 million , including an impairment charge of $35.8 million for right-of-use and other lease related assets, compared to $64.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020

, including an impairment charge of for right-of-use and other lease related assets, compared to for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $50.5 million , compared to $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020

, compared to for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $36.7 million , compared to negative $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020

, compared to negative for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.18 per share, compared to $0.22 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020

per share, compared to per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.15 per share, compared to $0.04 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

For fiscal year 2021, total revenue was $869.3 million , an increase of 9% year-over-year

, an increase of 9% year-over-year Subscription revenue for fiscal year 2021 was $782.8 million , an increase of 17% year-over-year

, an increase of 17% year-over-year GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2021 was $156.3 million , including an impairment charge of $35.8 million for right-of-use and other lease related assets, compared to $339.8 million for fiscal year 2020

, including an impairment charge of for right-of-use and other lease related assets, compared to for fiscal year 2020 Non-GAAP income from operations for fiscal year 2021 was $146.8 million , compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $39.4 million for fiscal year 2020

, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of for fiscal year 2020 Operating cash flow for fiscal year 2021 was $155.8 million , compared to negative $36.8 million for fiscal year 2020

, compared to negative for fiscal year 2020 GAAP net loss per share for fiscal year 2021 was $0.54 per share, compared to $1.20 per share for fiscal year 2020

per share, compared to per share for fiscal year 2020 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share for fiscal year 2021 was $0.45 , compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.13 for fiscal year 2020

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

As of January 31, 2021, Cloudera had total cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $773.0 million.

Recent Business and Financial Highlights

Annualized Recurring Revenue at the conclusion of fiscal 2021 was $778 million , representing 10% year-over-year growth

, representing 10% year-over-year growth GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 87%, up from 84% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 91%, up from 88% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020

Closed a covenant lite, $500 million senior secured term loan

senior secured term loan Repurchased 26 million shares of Cloudera common stock

CDP Operational Database now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure

CDP Public Cloud SOC 2 Type II Certified

Partnered with NVIDIA to accelerate processing for enterprise data engineering and data science workflows on Cloudera Data Platform

Launched Applied ML Prototypes, complete ML use cases with pre-built AI apps for CDP Machine Learning

CDP Data Warehouse delivers better price performance in GigaOm benchmark testing

Business Outlook

The outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ending April 30, 2021, is:

Total revenue in the range of $216 million to $218 million

to Subscription revenue in the range of $195 million to $197 million

to Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $28 million to $33 million

to Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.07 to $0.09 per share

to per share Diluted weighted-average share count of approximately 303 million shares

The outlook for fiscal 2022, ending January 31, 2022, is:

Total revenue in the range of $907 million to $927 million

to Subscription revenue in the range of $822 million to $832 million

to Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $137 million to $147 million

to Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.35 to $0.39 per share

to per share Diluted weighted-average share count of approximately 308 million shares

The business outlook is based on the assumption that the recessionary impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) will continue at least through Cloudera's first quarter fiscal 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Cloudera is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results and the outlook for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 and full year fiscal 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. Participants can listen via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of Cloudera's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed as follows:

Participant Toll Free Number: +1-833-579-0900

Participant International Number: +1-778-560-2567

Conference ID: 7339087

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Connect with Cloudera

About Cloudera: https://www.cloudera.com/about.html

Read our VISION blog: https://blog.cloudera.com and Engineering blog: https://blog.cloudera.com

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cloudera and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloudera

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cloudera

See us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/clouderahadoop

Join the Cloudera Community: https://community.cloudera.com

Read about our customers' successes: https://www.cloudera.com/about/customers.html

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release address a variety of subjects, including statements about our short-term and long-term assumptions, goals and targets, including our "Business Outlook" for our first quarter of fiscal 2022 and our full year fiscal 2022 operating results. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, competitive pressures and pricing declines, intellectual property infringement claims, the impact of and uncertainties related to COVID-19, and other risks or uncertainties that are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in our other SEC filings. You can obtain copies of our SEC filings on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, these forward-looking statements, particularly our guidance, involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impact of COVID-19 on our business and global economic conditions. Many of these assumptions relate to matters that are beyond our control and changing rapidly, including, but not limited to, the timeframes for and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of our sales cycles, particularly for customers in certain industries highly affected by COVID-19. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report all financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement our unaudited and audited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the results of our operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by us include non-GAAP cost of revenue-subscription, non-GAAP cost of revenue-services, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP services gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and historical and forward-looking non-GAAP income/loss from operations, non-GAAP net income/loss, and non-GAAP net income/loss per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges, and acquisition and disposition-related expenses (if any) from our unaudited and audited condensed consolidated statement of operations.

For a description of these items, including the reasons why management adjusts for them, and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying financial statement tables titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" as well as the related financial statement tables that precede it. We may consider whether other significant non-recurring items that arise in the future should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures we use.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results or future outlook. Management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results, as well as when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate comparisons of our performance to prior periods.

Annualized Recurring Revenue

Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is a performance metric, which we use to assess the health and trajectory of our business. ARR equals the annualized value of recurring subscription contracts with active entitlements as of the end of the period. ARR does not reflect non-recurring partner revenue, subscription revenue with certain related parties, custom engineering, remote operation and management services, or premium add-on support.

CDP ARR is comprised of CDP Public Cloud SKUs, annualized based on quarterly consumption revenue, CDP Private Cloud SKUs, calculated based on the annualized value of recurring subscription agreements with active entitlements as of quarter-end, and legacy SKUs that are otherwise contractually entitled to run CDP.

Cloudera, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:













Subscription $ 206,807



$ 181,954



$ 782,769



$ 667,826

Services 19,756



29,766



86,489



126,365

Total revenue 226,563



211,720



869,258



794,191

Cost of revenue:(1) (2)













Subscription 26,026



29,103



107,834



117,739

Services 17,235



27,408



81,354



114,763

Total cost of revenue 43,261



56,511



189,188



232,502

Gross profit 183,302



155,209



680,070



561,689

Operating expenses:(1) (2)













Research and development 61,681



66,994



244,507



263,566

Sales and marketing 103,654



117,884



420,501



467,541

General and administrative (3) 69,562



34,768



171,327



170,336

Total operating expenses 234,897



219,646



836,335



901,443

Loss from operations (51,595)



(64,437)



(156,265)



(339,754)

Interest (expense) income, net (892)



2,484



3,994



11,687

Other (expense) income, net (202)



(106)



(3,117)



185

Loss before provision for income taxes (52,689)



(62,059)



(155,388)



(327,882)

Provision for income taxes (2,089)



(2,228)



(7,346)



(8,700)

Net loss $ (54,778)



$ (64,287)



$ (162,734)



$ (336,582)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.18)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.54)



$ (1.20)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net

loss per share, basic and diluted 303,526



291,193



302,522



280,772





(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of revenue – subscription $ 4,063



$ 4,285



$ 15,123



$ 16,599

Cost of revenue – services 2,546



4,533



11,909



17,609

Research and development 18,834



19,563



72,087



75,554

Sales and marketing 13,513



17,161



55,173



63,360

General and administrative 8,068



9,994



34,643



47,232

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 47,024



$ 55,536



$ 188,935



$ 220,354



(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of revenue – subscription $ 2,577



$ 2,855



$ 11,880



$ 11,213

Sales and marketing 16,628



17,047



66,426



68,811

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 19,205



$ 19,902



$ 78,306



$ 80,024





(3) Amounts include the impairment of real estate lease related right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets of $35.8 million for the three months and year ended January 31, 2021.

Cloudera, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)











January 31,

2021

January 31,

2020





(unaudited)



ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 298,672



$ 107,638

Marketable securities



297,721



253,361

Accounts receivable, net



316,098



249,971

Deferred contract costs



53,048



54,776

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



32,382



42,155

Total current assets



997,921



707,901

Property and equipment, net



18,065



21,988

Marketable securities, non-current



173,281



122,193

Intangible assets, net



532,630



605,236

Goodwill



599,291



590,361

Deferred contract costs, non-current



31,170



35,260

Operating lease right-of-use assets



146,424



204,642

Other assets



9,819



12,209

TOTAL ASSETS



$ 2,508,601



$ 2,299,790

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$ 2,713



$ 3,858

Accrued compensation



56,643



61,826

Other accrued liabilities



30,196



22,297

Operating lease liabilities



19,574



19,181

Contract liabilities



553,983



472,786

Total current liabilities



663,109



579,948

Long-term debt



487,089



—

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



169,296



192,324

Contract liabilities, non-current



54,414



81,926

Other accrued liabilities, non-current



6,763



7,223

TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,380,671



861,421

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Common stock



15



15

Additional paid-in capital



2,776,690



2,923,905

Accumulated other comprehensive income



580



273

Accumulated deficit



(1,649,355)



(1,485,824)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,127,930



1,438,369

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 2,508,601



$ 2,299,790



Cloudera, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss $ (54,778)



$ (64,287)



$ (162,734)



$ (336,582)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 22,377



23,033



89,393



92,156

Non-cash lease expense 11,539



11,743



45,747



45,640

Impairment of real estate lease related assets 35,828



—



35,828



—

Stock-based compensation expense 47,024



55,536



188,935



220,354

Amortization of deferred contract costs 15,984



13,973



66,734



47,552

Other 1,008



23



9,395



(1,880)

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (141,128)



(87,908)



(65,061)



(8,956)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,357)



(4,526)



12,151



(8,280)

Deferred contract costs (24,915)



(31,375)



(60,916)



(68,575)

Accounts payable (718)



(8,282)



(2,816)



(4,089)

Accrued compensation 4,085



7,893



(6,140)



5,570

Other accrued liabilities 4,634



(4,795)



1,187



109

Operating lease liabilities (21,291)



(23,161)



(46,022)



(51,059)

Contract liabilities 139,360



102,717



50,141



31,214

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 36,652



(9,416)



155,822



(36,826)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of marketable securities (77,515)



(101,755)



(472,715)



(494,252)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 10,007



29,998



120,329



86,739

Maturities of marketable securities 63,093



81,927



254,763



413,557

Cash used in business combinations, net of cash acquired —



—



(12,358)



(4,500)

Capital expenditures (2,748)



(715)



(10,053)



(7,203)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (7,163)



9,455



(120,034)



(5,659)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs 490,546



—



490,546



—

Repurchases of common stock (314,091)



—



(340,065)



—

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (17,613)



(11,536)



(47,248)



(32,621)

Proceeds from employee stock plans 12,873



6,031



51,064



25,664

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 171,715



(5,505)



154,297



(6,957)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash 1,354



(99)



949



(1,607)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash 202,558



(5,565)



191,034



(51,049)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of

period 99,466



116,555



110,990



162,039

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period $ 302,024



$ 110,990



$ 302,024



$ 110,990



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the statement of cash flows:





As of January 31,



2021

2020 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 298,672



$ 107,638

Restricted cash included in Other assets

3,352



3,352

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 302,024



$ 110,990



Cloudera, Inc. Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts) (unaudited)





















GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Extraordinary

Non-Cash Real

Estate

Impairment

Charges

Non-GAAP Cost of revenue- Subscription $ 26,026



$ (4,063)



$ (2,577)



$ —



$ 19,386

Subscription gross margin 87 %

2 %

1 %

— %

91 % Cost of revenue- Services 17,235



(2,546)



—



—



14,689

Services gross margin 13 %

13 %

— %

— %

26 % Gross profit 183,302



6,609



2,577



—



192,488

Total gross margin 81 %

3 %

1 %

— %

85 % Research and development 61,681



(18,834)



—



—



42,847

Sales and marketing 103,654



(13,513)



(16,628)



—



73,513

General and administrative 69,562



(8,068)



—



(35,828)



25,666

(Loss) income from operations (51,595)



47,024



19,205



35,828



50,462

Operating margin (23) %

21 %

8 %

16 %

22 % Net (loss) income (54,778)



47,024



19,205



35,828



47,279

Net (loss) income per share, basic (0.18)



0.16



0.06



0.12



0.16

Net (loss) income per share, diluted (1) $ (0.18)



$ 0.16



$ 0.06



$ 0.11



$ 0.15









































(1) See below for a reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share















Cloudera, Inc. Three Months Ended January 31, 2020 GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Non-GAAP Cost of revenue- Subscription $ 29,103



$ (4,285)



$ (2,855)



$ 21,963

Subscription gross margin 84 %

2 %

2 %

88 % Cost of revenue- Services 27,408



(4,533)



—



22,875

Services gross margin 8 %

15 %

— %

23 % Gross profit 155,209



8,818



2,855



166,882

Total gross margin 73 %

4 %

1 %

79 % Research and development 66,994



(19,563)



—



47,431

Sales and marketing 117,884



(17,161)



(17,047)



83,676

General and administrative 34,768



(9,994)



—



24,774

(Loss) income from operations (64,437)



55,536



19,902



11,001

Operating margin (30) %

26 %

9 %

5 % Net (loss) income (64,287)



55,536



19,902



11,151

Net (loss) income per share, basic (0.22)



0.19



0.07



0.04

Net (loss) income per share, diluted (1) $ (0.22)



$ 0.20



$ 0.06



$ 0.04

































(1) See below for a reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share





















Cloudera, Inc. Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2021 GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts) (unaudited)

GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Extraordinary

Non-Cash Real

Estate

Impairment

Charges

Non-GAAP Cost of revenue- Subscription $ 107,834



$ (15,123)



$ (11,880)



$ —



$ 80,831

Subscription gross margin 86 %

2 %

2 %

— %

90 % Cost of revenue- Services 81,354



(11,909)



—



—



69,445

Services gross margin 6 %

14 %

— %

— %

20 % Gross profit 680,070



27,032



11,880



—



718,982

Total gross margin 78 %

3 %

1 %

— %

83 % Research and development 244,507



(72,087)



—



—



172,420

Sales and marketing 420,501



(55,173)



(66,426)



—



298,902

General and administrative 171,327



(34,643)



—



(35,828)



100,856

(Loss) income from operations (156,265)



188,935



78,306



35,828



146,804

Operating margin (18) %

22 %

9 %

4 %

17 % Net (loss) income (162,734)



188,935



78,306



35,828



140,335

Net (loss) income per share, basic (0.54)



0.62



0.26



0.12



0.46

Net (loss) income per share, diluted (1) $ (0.54)



$ 0.62



$ 0.25



$ 0.12



$ 0.45









































(1) See below for a reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share

Cloudera, Inc. Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2020 GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Non-GAAP Cost of revenue- Subscription $ 117,739



$ (16,599)



$ (11,213)



$ 89,927

Subscription gross margin 82 %

2 %

2 %

87 % Cost of revenue- Services 114,763



(17,609)



—



97,154

Services gross margin 9 %

14 %

— %

23 % Gross profit 561,689



34,208



11,213



607,110

Total gross margin 71 %

4 %

1 %

76 % Research and development 263,566



(75,554)



—



188,012

Sales and marketing 467,541



(63,360)



(68,811)



335,370

General and administrative 170,336



(47,232)



—



123,104

Loss from operations (339,754)



220,354



80,024



(39,376)

Operating margin (43) %

28 %

10 %

(5) % Net loss (336,582)



220,354



80,024



(36,204)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.20)



$ 0.78



$ 0.29



$ (0.13)



Cloudera, Inc. Reconciliation of weighted-average shares used for non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Weighted-average shares, basic 303,526



291,193



302,522



280,772

Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options, unvested restricted stock units and ESPP 8,794



16,572



12,160



—

Weighted-average shares, diluted 312,320



307,765



314,682



280,772



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the reasons stated under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above, which are generally applicable to each of the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures, we believe it is appropriate to exclude or give effect to certain items for the following reasons:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures consistent with how we evaluate our operating results and prepare our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we focus on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such equity grants. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.





We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures consistent with how we evaluate our operating results and prepare our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we focus on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such equity grants. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business. Amortization of acquired intangible assets . We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures. Although the purchase accounting for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, our management team excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets when evaluating our operating results. Likewise, our management team excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.





. We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures. Although the purchase accounting for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, our management team excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets when evaluating our operating results. Likewise, our management team excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business. Extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges. We exclude extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges from our non-GAAP financial measures. Extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges relate to charges that we incur as a result of activities with respect to our leased office locations. The exclusion of the impairment charges facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.

Cloudera, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (unaudited)



Fiscal 2022 (in millions) First Quarter

Full Year GAAP operating loss ($42) - ($37)

($159) - ($149) Stock-based compensation expense (*) 52

226 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18

70 Non-GAAP operating income $28 - $33

$137 - $147









Fiscal 2022 (in millions) First Quarter

Full Year GAAP net loss ($49) - ($43)

($188) - ($176) Stock-based compensation expense (*) 52

226 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18

70 Non-GAAP net income $21 - $27

$108 - $120

(*) Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by a number of variables, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, the guidance presented above is subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially.

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cloudera.com

