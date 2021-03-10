Cloudera Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended January 31, 2021. Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $226.6 million, an increase of 7% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription revenue was $206.8 million, an increase of 14% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Annualized Recurring Revenue grew 10% year-over-year.

"Cloudera Data Platform demonstrated significant momentum in the quarter," said Rob Bearden, chief executive officer, Cloudera. "Customers migrating to CDP increased from about 10% of our customer base at the time we reported Q3 to more than 15% of our customer base today. Most impressively, ARR from CDP now exceeds $60 million of total ARR. The adoption of CDP for hybrid data cloud and data lifecycle use cases is what will drive future growth and we're very happy with this progress to date."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

  • GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $51.6 million, including an impairment charge of $35.8 million for right-of-use and other lease related assets, compared to $64.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
  • Non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $50.5 million, compared to $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
  • Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $36.7 million, compared to negative $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
  • GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.18 per share, compared to $0.22 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.15 per share, compared to $0.04 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

  • For fiscal year 2021, total revenue was $869.3 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year
  • Subscription revenue for fiscal year 2021 was $782.8 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year
  • GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2021 was $156.3 million, including an impairment charge of $35.8 million for right-of-use and other lease related assets, compared to $339.8 million for fiscal year 2020
  • Non-GAAP income from operations for fiscal year 2021 was $146.8 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $39.4 million for fiscal year 2020
  • Operating cash flow for fiscal year 2021 was $155.8 million, compared to negative $36.8 million for fiscal year 2020
  • GAAP net loss per share for fiscal year 2021 was $0.54 per share, compared to $1.20 per share for fiscal year 2020
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per share for fiscal year 2021 was $0.45, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.13 for fiscal year 2020

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

As of January 31, 2021, Cloudera had total cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $773.0 million.

Recent Business and Financial Highlights

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue at the conclusion of fiscal 2021 was $778 million, representing 10% year-over-year growth
  • GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 87%, up from 84% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 91%, up from 88% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
  • Closed a covenant lite, $500 million senior secured term loan
  • Repurchased 26 million shares of Cloudera common stock
  • CDP Operational Database now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure
  • CDP Public Cloud SOC 2 Type II Certified
  • Partnered with NVIDIA to accelerate processing for enterprise data engineering and data science workflows on Cloudera Data Platform
  • Launched Applied ML Prototypes, complete ML use cases with pre-built AI apps for CDP Machine Learning
  • CDP Data Warehouse delivers better price performance in GigaOm benchmark testing

Business Outlook

The outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ending April 30, 2021, is:

  • Total revenue in the range of $216 million to $218 million
  • Subscription revenue in the range of $195 million to $197 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $28 million to $33 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.07 to $0.09 per share
  • Diluted weighted-average share count of approximately 303 million shares

The outlook for fiscal 2022, ending January 31, 2022, is:

  • Total revenue in the range of $907 million to $927 million
  • Subscription revenue in the range of $822 million to $832 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $137 million to $147 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.35 to $0.39 per share
  • Diluted weighted-average share count of approximately 308 million shares

The business outlook is based on the assumption that the recessionary impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) will continue at least through Cloudera's first quarter fiscal 2022.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release address a variety of subjects, including statements about our short-term and long-term assumptions, goals and targets, including our "Business Outlook" for our first quarter of fiscal 2022 and our full year fiscal 2022 operating results. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, competitive pressures and pricing declines, intellectual property infringement claims, the impact of and uncertainties related to COVID-19, and other risks or uncertainties that are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in our other SEC filings. You can obtain copies of our SEC filings on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, these forward-looking statements, particularly our guidance, involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impact of COVID-19 on our business and global economic conditions. Many of these assumptions relate to matters that are beyond our control and changing rapidly, including, but not limited to, the timeframes for and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of our sales cycles, particularly for customers in certain industries highly affected by COVID-19. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report all financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement our unaudited and audited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the results of our operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by us include non-GAAP cost of revenue-subscription, non-GAAP cost of revenue-services, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP services gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and historical and forward-looking non-GAAP income/loss from operations, non-GAAP net income/loss, and non-GAAP net income/loss per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges, and acquisition and disposition-related expenses (if any) from our unaudited and audited condensed consolidated statement of operations.

For a description of these items, including the reasons why management adjusts for them, and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying financial statement tables titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" as well as the related financial statement tables that precede it. We may consider whether other significant non-recurring items that arise in the future should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures we use.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results or future outlook. Management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results, as well as when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate comparisons of our performance to prior periods.

Annualized Recurring Revenue

Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is a performance metric, which we use to assess the health and trajectory of our business. ARR equals the annualized value of recurring subscription contracts with active entitlements as of the end of the period. ARR does not reflect non-recurring partner revenue, subscription revenue with certain related parties, custom engineering, remote operation and management services, or premium add-on support.

CDP ARR is comprised of CDP Public Cloud SKUs, annualized based on quarterly consumption revenue, CDP Private Cloud SKUs, calculated based on the annualized value of recurring subscription agreements with active entitlements as of quarter-end, and legacy SKUs that are otherwise contractually entitled to run CDP.

 

Cloudera, Inc.

 Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue:






Subscription

$

206,807

$

181,954

$

782,769

$

667,826

Services

19,756

29,766

86,489

126,365

Total revenue

226,563

211,720

869,258

794,191

Cost of revenue:(1) (2)








Subscription

26,026

29,103

107,834

117,739

Services

17,235

27,408

81,354

114,763

Total cost of revenue

43,261

56,511

189,188

232,502

Gross profit

183,302

155,209

680,070

561,689

Operating expenses:(1) (2)






Research and development

61,681

66,994

244,507

263,566

Sales and marketing

103,654

117,884

420,501

467,541

General and administrative (3)

69,562

34,768

171,327

170,336

Total operating expenses

234,897

219,646

836,335

901,443

Loss from operations

(51,595)

(64,437)

(156,265)

(339,754)

Interest (expense) income, net

(892)

2,484

3,994

11,687

Other (expense) income, net

(202)

(106)

(3,117)

185

Loss before provision for income taxes

(52,689)

(62,059)

(155,388)

(327,882)

Provision for income taxes

(2,089)

(2,228)

(7,346)

(8,700)

Net loss

$

(54,778)

$

(64,287)

$

(162,734)

$

(336,582)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.18)

$

(0.22)

$

(0.54)

$

(1.20)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net
loss per share, basic and diluted

303,526

291,193

302,522

280,772


(1)  Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):


Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cost of revenue – subscription 

$

4,063

$

4,285

$

15,123

$

16,599

Cost of revenue – services  

2,546

4,533

11,909

17,609

Research and development  

18,834

19,563

72,087

75,554

Sales and marketing  

13,513

17,161

55,173

63,360

General and administrative  

8,068

9,994

34,643

47,232

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

47,024

$

55,536

$

188,935

$

220,354

(2)  Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows (in thousands):


Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cost of revenue – subscription  

$

2,577

$

2,855

$

11,880

$

11,213

Sales and marketing    

16,628

17,047

66,426

68,811

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

19,205

$

19,902

$

78,306

$

80,024


(3)  Amounts include the impairment of real estate lease related right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets of $35.8 million for the three months and year ended January 31, 2021.

Cloudera, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

 






January 31,
2021

January 31,
2020



(unaudited)

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

298,672

$

107,638

Marketable securities

297,721

253,361

Accounts receivable, net

316,098

249,971

Deferred contract costs

53,048

54,776

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

32,382

42,155

Total current assets

997,921

707,901

Property and equipment, net

18,065

21,988

Marketable securities, non-current

173,281

122,193

Intangible assets, net

532,630

605,236

Goodwill

599,291

590,361

Deferred contract costs, non-current

31,170

35,260

Operating lease right-of-use assets



146,424

204,642

Other assets

9,819

12,209

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,508,601

$

2,299,790

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

2,713

$

3,858

Accrued compensation

56,643

61,826

Other accrued liabilities

30,196

22,297

Operating lease liabilities

19,574

19,181

Contract liabilities

553,983

472,786

Total current liabilities

663,109

579,948

Long-term debt

487,089


Operating lease liabilities, non-current

169,296

192,324

Contract liabilities, non-current



54,414

81,926

Other accrued liabilities, non-current

6,763

7,223

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,380,671

861,421

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Common stock

15

15

Additional paid-in capital

2,776,690

2,923,905

Accumulated other comprehensive income



580

273

Accumulated deficit

(1,649,355)

(1,485,824)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,127,930

1,438,369

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,508,601

$

2,299,790

 

Cloudera, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 





Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net loss  

$

(54,778)

$

(64,287)

$

(162,734)

$

(336,582)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

22,377

23,033

89,393

92,156

Non-cash lease expense

11,539

11,743

45,747

45,640

 Impairment of real estate lease related assets

35,828



35,828


Stock-based compensation expense  

47,024

55,536

188,935

220,354

Amortization of deferred contract costs

15,984

13,973

66,734

47,552

Other

1,008

23

9,395

(1,880)

Changes in assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable  

(141,128)

(87,908)

(65,061)

(8,956)

Prepaid expenses and other assets  

(2,357)

(4,526)

12,151

(8,280)

Deferred contract costs

(24,915)

(31,375)

(60,916)

(68,575)

Accounts payable  

(718)

(8,282)

(2,816)

(4,089)

Accrued compensation  

4,085

7,893

(6,140)

5,570

Other accrued liabilities  

4,634

(4,795)

1,187

109

Operating lease liabilities

(21,291)

(23,161)

(46,022)

(51,059)

    Contract liabilities

139,360

102,717

50,141

31,214

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  

36,652

(9,416)

155,822

(36,826)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Purchases of marketable securities

(77,515)

(101,755)

(472,715)

(494,252)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

10,007

29,998

120,329

86,739

Maturities of marketable securities

63,093

81,927

254,763

413,557

Cash used in business combinations, net of cash acquired  





(12,358)

(4,500)

Capital expenditures  

(2,748)

(715)

(10,053)

(7,203)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  

(7,163)

9,455

(120,034)

(5,659)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs

490,546



490,546


Repurchases of common stock

(314,091)



(340,065)


Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(17,613)

(11,536)

(47,248)

(32,621)

Proceeds from employee stock plans

12,873

6,031

51,064

25,664

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  

171,715

(5,505)

154,297

(6,957)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash

1,354

(99)

949

(1,607)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash

202,558

(5,565)

191,034

(51,049)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of
period

99,466

116,555

110,990

162,039

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period 

$

302,024

$

110,990

$

302,024

$

110,990

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the statement of cash flows:



As of January 31,


2021

2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

298,672

$

107,638

Restricted cash included in Other assets

3,352

3,352

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

302,024

$

110,990

 

 

Cloudera, Inc.

Three Months Ended January 31, 2021

GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results

(in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 











GAAP

Stock-Based
Compensation
Expense

Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible
Assets

Extraordinary
Non-Cash Real
Estate
Impairment
Charges

Non-GAAP

Cost of revenue- Subscription

$

26,026

$

(4,063)

$

(2,577)

$



$

19,386

Subscription gross margin

87

%

2

%

1

%

%

91

%

Cost of revenue- Services

17,235

(2,546)





14,689

Services gross margin

13

%

13

%

%

%

26

%

Gross profit

183,302

6,609

2,577



192,488

Total gross margin

81

%

3

%

1

%

%

85

%

Research and development

61,681

(18,834)





42,847

Sales and marketing

103,654

(13,513)

(16,628)



73,513

General and administrative

69,562

(8,068)



(35,828)

25,666

(Loss) income from operations

(51,595)

47,024

19,205

35,828

50,462

Operating margin

(23)

%

21

%

8

%

16

%

22

%

Net (loss) income

(54,778)

47,024

19,205

35,828

47,279

Net (loss) income per share, basic

(0.18)

0.16

0.06

0.12

0.16

Net (loss) income per share, diluted (1)

$

(0.18)

$

0.16

$

0.06

$

0.11

$

0.15




















(1) See below for a reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share






 

Cloudera, Inc.

Three Months Ended January 31, 2020

GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results

(in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts)

(unaudited) 

 


GAAP

Stock-Based
Compensation
Expense

Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible
Assets

Non-GAAP

Cost of revenue- Subscription

$

29,103

$

(4,285)

$

(2,855)

$

21,963

Subscription gross margin

84

%

2

%

2

%

88

%

Cost of revenue- Services

27,408

(4,533)



22,875

Services gross margin

8

%

15

%

%

23

%

Gross profit

155,209

8,818

2,855

166,882

Total gross margin

73

%

4

%

1

%

79

%

Research and development

66,994

(19,563)



47,431

Sales and marketing

117,884

(17,161)

(17,047)

83,676

General and administrative

34,768

(9,994)



24,774

(Loss) income from operations

(64,437)

55,536

19,902

11,001

Operating margin

(30)

%

26

%

9

%

5

%

Net (loss) income

(64,287)

55,536

19,902

11,151

Net (loss) income per share, basic

(0.22)

0.19

0.07

0.04

Net (loss) income per share, diluted (1)

$

(0.22)

$

0.20

$

0.06

$

0.04
















(1) See below for a reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share










 

Cloudera, Inc.

Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2021

GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results

(in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

GAAP

Stock-Based
Compensation
Expense

Amortization
of Acquired
Intangible
Assets

Extraordinary
Non-Cash Real
Estate
Impairment
Charges

Non-GAAP

Cost of revenue- Subscription

$

107,834

$

(15,123)

$

(11,880)

$



$

80,831

Subscription gross margin

86

%

2

%

2

%

%

90

%

Cost of revenue- Services

81,354

(11,909)





69,445

Services gross margin

6

%

14

%

%

%

20

%

Gross profit

680,070

27,032

11,880



718,982

Total gross margin

78

%

3

%

1

%

%

83

%

Research and development

244,507

(72,087)





172,420

Sales and marketing

420,501

(55,173)

(66,426)



298,902

General and administrative

171,327

(34,643)



(35,828)

100,856

(Loss) income from operations

(156,265)

188,935

78,306

35,828

146,804

Operating margin

(18)

%

22

%

9

%

4

%

17

%

Net (loss) income

(162,734)

188,935

78,306

35,828

140,335

Net (loss) income  per share, basic

(0.54)

0.62

0.26

0.12

0.46

Net (loss) income per share, diluted (1)

$

(0.54)

$

0.62

$

0.25

$

0.12

$

0.45




















 (1) See below for a reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share

 

Cloudera, Inc.

Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2020

GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results

(in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 


GAAP

Stock-Based
Compensation
Expense

Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible
Assets

Non-GAAP

Cost of revenue- Subscription

$

117,739

$

(16,599)

$

(11,213)

$

89,927

Subscription gross margin

82

%

2

%

2

%

87

%

Cost of revenue- Services

114,763

(17,609)



97,154

Services gross margin

9

%

14

%

%

23

%

Gross profit

561,689

34,208

11,213

607,110

Total gross margin

71

%

4

%

1

%

76

%

Research and development

263,566

(75,554)



188,012

Sales and marketing

467,541

(63,360)

(68,811)

335,370

General and administrative

170,336

(47,232)



123,104

Loss from operations

(339,754)

220,354

80,024

(39,376)

Operating margin

(43)

%

28

%

10

%

(5)

%

Net loss

(336,582)

220,354

80,024

(36,204)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(1.20)

$

0.78

$

0.29

$

(0.13)

 

Cloudera, Inc.

Reconciliation of weighted-average shares used for non-GAAP net income per share

(in thousands)

(unaudited) 

 


Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Weighted-average shares, basic

303,526

291,193

302,522

280,772

Effect of dilutive securities:






Stock options, unvested restricted stock units and ESPP

8,794

16,572

12,160


Weighted-average shares, diluted

312,320

307,765

314,682

280,772

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the reasons stated under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above, which are generally applicable to each of the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures, we believe it is appropriate to exclude or give effect to certain items for the following reasons:

  • Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures consistent with how we evaluate our operating results and prepare our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we focus on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such equity grants. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.

  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures. Although the purchase accounting for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, our management team excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets when evaluating our operating results. Likewise, our management team excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.

  • Extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges. We exclude extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges from our non-GAAP financial measures. Extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges relate to charges that we incur as a result of activities with respect to our leased office locations. The exclusion of the impairment charges facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.

 

Cloudera, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

(unaudited)

 


Fiscal 2022

(in millions)

First Quarter

Full Year

GAAP operating loss

($42) - ($37)

($159) - ($149)

Stock-based compensation expense (*)

52

226

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

18

70

Non-GAAP operating income

$28 - $33

$137 - $147





Fiscal 2022

(in millions)

First Quarter

Full Year

GAAP net loss

($49) - ($43)

($188) - ($176)

Stock-based compensation expense (*)

52

226

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

18

70

Non-GAAP net income

$21 - $27

$108 - $120

(*) Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by a number of variables, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, the guidance presented above is subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially.

