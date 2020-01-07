CloudFabrix Expands Its Operations Intelligence Solution to Accelerate Outcome-driven AIOps

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFabrix, the Digital Intelligence AIOps vendor, announces enhanced Operations Intelligence capabilities for enterprises to achieve their business and operational outcomes. These new enhanced AIOps platform capabilities with built-in Asset Intelligence provide the industry's first comprehensive AIOps solution cross-leveraging insights across ITOM, ITSM, and IT planning. It addresses pain points of current AIOps implementations by reducing lengthy and complex integrations, tool instrumentations, manual service mappings, manual tagging, and enrichment.

The solution is available both as on-premises software and as a cloud-based fully-managed SaaS. To kickstart Enterprise AI powered IT Ops Modernization journey, CloudFabrix offers a free assessment tool, cfxGenie , to get a quick MTTR and cost-benefit analysis. Cloudfabrix is offering enterprises cfxGenie tool at no cost that analyzes a historic sampling of incident data and surfaces blind areas for leadership to focus on.

"Just assembling the war room team can take 1.5 hours on average, and resolving these incidents often results in five to six hours of downtime, and in some cases, multiple days or even weeks. We are able to significantly reduce overall MTTR to less than an hour by using CloudFabrix Incident Room. It automatically collected metrics and logs from relevant application/infrastructure components with time synchronicity across key KPIs", Sr. IT Operations Manager, Large North American Healthcare Provider. "Ability to pull key impacting metrics across the full stack from application to infrastructure just from a seed context of URL or application name really did the trick."

"We see a significant uptick in customer interest and adoption of AIOps implementations, but most solutions require heavy upfront integration efforts which limit ROI from AIOps investments. With the CloudFabrix approach, which is both modular and outcomes driven, customers can rapidly achieve the benefits of AIOps by addressing the most common challenges related to alert noise, incident resolution and preventing outages," said Raju Datla, CEO, CloudFabrix Software.

Highlights:

CloudFabrix Ops Intelligence solution leverages AI and machine learning to enable algorithmic decision making and real-time context-rich insights. The solution consists of the following major modules:

Alert Watch Module: Reduces alert noise and brings actionability to incidents by automatically correlating alerts and events from all monitoring tools. Key capabilities include:

Un-supervised intelligent grouping of alerts based on symptoms by using De-variablized Symptomatic Clustering (DSC).

of alerts based on symptoms by using De-variablized Symptomatic Clustering (DSC). Automated alert clustering with enriched data analysis using innovative Automated Contextual Extraction (ACE) and Just-in-Time Enrichment (JITE) techniques.

using innovative Automated Contextual Extraction (ACE) and Just-in-Time Enrichment (JITE) techniques. Suppression of alerts during maintenance windows and other planned operational activities.

Auto-generation of correlation policies based on unsupervised clustering analysis of hidden patterns

based on unsupervised clustering analysis of hidden patterns Automated creation of actionable incidents in ITSM system.

Incident Room Module: Enables rapid diagnosis and resolution of incidents by providing incident-centric and context-aware operational data, knowledgebase and task automation, such as:

Incident-centric workbench displays all contextual performance metrics, logs, and security data in one place.

Enabling of possible root cause identification through anomaly detection of key KPIs across the full stack. Time-synch observation, and correlation of data across the stack.

Built-in service dependency resolver to bring service awareness to incidents and assess the impact and collaboration needs without costly manual service-mapping efforts .

to bring service awareness to incidents and assess the impact and collaboration needs . Mine knowledgebase to retrieve contextual data from vendor tools (Ex: DevOps tools, Support case details, EoL/EoS events, Security advisories, Field notices, etc.).

from vendor tools (Ex: DevOps tools, Support case details, EoL/EoS events, Security advisories, Field notices, etc.). Recommend tools and remediation workflows to resolve the incident.

Stack Watch Module: Provides ongoing awareness of alerts, anomalies, and potential issues across the full stack from business components to underlying application and infrastructure components.

Define and govern business and operational outcomes

Self-learning of leading indicators of anomalies across the stack

across the stack Forecast capacity and performance-related issues across the stack

Continuously correlate health metrics and alert anomalies

CloudFabrix offers a unique free assessment tool, cfxGenie, as a stepping stone for your AIOps journey. cfxGenie can instantly analyze historical incidents/tickets data to provide insights into key problem areas and IT blind spots using your own data. Further, cost analysis provides insights on how you spend resources. Customers can access cfxGenie by signing up for free – cfxGenie .

About CloudFabrix

CloudFabrix is the provider of the Digital Intelligence AIOps platform that scales and accelerates digital IT lifecycle planning and autonomous IT operations. CloudFabrix simplifies and unifies IT operations and governance of both traditional and modern applications across multi-cloud environments by using its AIOps suite of Apps. CloudFabrix empowers IT leaders and operations personnel with actionable intelligence to make faster and better decisions. CloudFabrix is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA with branch offices in India and the United Kingdom.

