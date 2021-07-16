cloudHQ Releases New Way to Manage Online Sales From Your Phone with "Emails to Sheets"

cloudHQ

Jul 16, 2021, 05:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- cloudHQ, an email management company based out of San Francisco, California, announced the release of Export Emails to Sheets by cloudHQ, a brand new solution available in the Google Workspace marketplace.

Export Emails to Sheets is a Gmail add-on that gives you the ability to export your emails from Gmail into Google Sheets. This is a mobile add-on that is designed to help small businesses manage online sales directly from their Gmail app, on their phone, tablet or mobile device.

How to manage your online sales from your phone: Emails to Sheets by cloudHQ
This example shows how to export your Airbnb host booking confirmations from email to Google Sheets, but this app can similarly be used for other online sales emails like confirmations from your Shopify store, Amazon store, and more.
For businesses that require more complex email parsing, cloudHQ's wizard can be accessed from desktop to perform useful operations like:

  1. Back up a Gmail label to Google Sheets
  2. Extract information from the body of emails to Google Sheets (like booking / sales confirmations, price, client, etc.)
  3. Build an email list by extracting all contact information in a user's Gmail account, where contact profile enrichment is applied
  4. Identify all bounced email addresses
  5. Track email campaigns sent from that Gmail account (works well with cloudHQ's email marketing software called Mailking.io)
  6. Parse Google Alerts  

"Everyone has information in their emails that they need," said Senad Dizdar, founder and CEO and cloudHQ. "We've found that viewing that information in a spreadsheet increases effectivity, and helps reduce unnecessary distractions that naturally comes with email."

Export Emails to Google Sheets has a free basic plan that includes 50 email exports per month, a Premium plan with up to 200,000 email exports per month, and a Premium Plus account subscription that includes an unlimited amount of email exports to sheets.

cloudHQ, LLC is located in San Francisco, California, with a distributed team of just under 10 people, all working remotely.

