cloudHQ Shares Their New Free Email Signature Generator

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the social media boom these days, companies rely more than ever on email communication. While there are many platforms that can be used to send messages, email is the most dominant and trackable method in all business affairs, across any business industry. Sending an email to a potential client or customer is easy, simple and cost-effective.

However, there's a lot more to it than just composing a message and clicking "Send." A person will also need to think about their image and a way to attract the recipient's attention. Check out cloudHQ's newest product, which provides a downloadable Free Email Signature Generator.

With over 4 million users, cloudHQ is on track as one of Silicon Valley's leading unicorns. cloudHQ focuses on offering a selection of email management Google Chrome extensions that are specifically built for Gmail and G-Suite users.

A person who uses email will need a professional-looking email signature. With cloudHQ's Free Email Signature Generator, it can create an email signature that best suits a person's business.

Here's a Top 7 checklist guide of what the best email signatures always include:

1. Logo or a headshot photo

2. Links to all social media profiles

3. A calendar meeting link to let people book a quick online meeting

4. A YouTube video that explains what the offer is or a video explaining the offer

5. Promotionally link any items that a person sells or a link to the latest blog post

6. A holiday banner wishing email recipients a happy holiday

7. Funny quotes, green footers, legal disclaimers

The Email Signature is the most important parts of an email that helps email recipients understand exactly how a person can work. As this is built exclusively for Gmail and G-Suite users, a person can easily include their email signature at the bottom of every email.

A person can get it for free here: Free Email Signature Generator

Media Contact:

Mariana Brodsky

Email: marianabrods@gmail.com

SOURCE cloudHQ