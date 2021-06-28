Cloudify Collaborates with AWS, Intel and Capgemini Engineering to deliver an 'agile first' approach to 5G and Edge Orchestration

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Solution built on open-source stack, leveraging Cloudify's version 6 service orchestration for multi-Kubernetes clusters and Capgemini Engineering's Open RAN DU and CU software powered by Intel FlexRAN L1 to deliver end-to-end network slicing on top of the Amazon Web Services (AWS), CloudNative and DevOps stack.

Multi Vendor, layered and modular : Solution created and designed to support multi 5G vendors to save cost and effort often associated with handling complex integration work - as well as minimizing any potential vendor lock-in.

Cloudify now provides support for on-premises environments based on VMware, OpenStack - allowing smooth transformation to cloud native and public cloud from existing networks.

Proven Agility: Cloudify, AWS, Intel and Capgemini Engineering were able to deliver full 5G network slicing including a vRAN stack within a few weeks, handling new updates within a few hours.

Project serves as an entry point to features arriving in Cloudify's version 6 (Q3 2021) which will include service orchestration for multiple Kubernetes clusters, support for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and AWS Outposts discovery, and batch updates to simplify deployment and continuous update to a distributed cluster.

Cloudify, a leading multi cloud and edge service orchestration and automation platform, recently announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS),Intel and Capgemini Engineering dedicated to streamlining transformation process of telcos and enterprises to public cloud based infrastructure using open source cloud native and DevOps based architecture - also known as an agile first approach.

This project saw this collaboration deliver complex industry automation challenges in a real carrier environment within a few weeks - adding new updates within a few hours, and replacing an entire 5G core between two different vendors within 3 weeks.

Aimed at both vendors and carriers that are looking to accelerate their transformation into cloud native and public cloud by adding a multi-Kubernetes cluster service orchestration, the results of this project led to a faster time to market, a significant drop in transformation costs, and future proofing offerings for the next generation cloud era.

Cloudify's management and orchestration solution with its full integration to AWS services such as AWS CloudFormation, AWS CodePipeline, Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon EKS – alongside its support to provision workloads and clusters on-premises such as AWS Outposts, or on Amazon EKS Anywhere – make it a great solution to support 5G network slicing use cases.

"We are excited to see the network transformation momentum extend to the RAN in a Cloud environment. The industry is rapidly moving towards virtualization of the RAN leveraging Intel's investments in our FlexRAN software for the last decade, with the successful completion of various proofs of concepts, trials and global deployments on hardware based on Intel processors, accelerators, FPGAs, and ethernet adapters," said Cristina Rodriguez, VP and GM Wireless Access Network Division at Intel. "This collaboration with Cloudify, Altran, and AWS, demonstrates a cloud native vRAN based on the latest Intel technology and software, and showcases the performance and agility that will unleash the full potential of 5G."

"This incredible collaboration really does demonstrate a total rewrite on how network automation and 5G can operate in a post public cloud world." says Ariel Dan, CEO of Cloudify. "AWS allows us to create a successful and open multi-vendor solution without integration complexity, allowing us to focus on the next challenge - changing management across the entire stack using an agile first approach."

In addition, Cloudify can now be found on the AWS Marketplace.

